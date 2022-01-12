ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson: I Thought Lockdown-Busting Booze Party Was Work Meeting

By Jamie Ross
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a groveling apology to the nation after he was caught out for attending a boozy garden party in the backyard of 10 Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown. The gathering in May 2020—when people in Britain were banned from...

