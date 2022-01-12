Deputies investigating shooting incident in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Louisville Drive at approximately 11:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult man victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

GCSO said the victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, officials said. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

