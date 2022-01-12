ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies investigating shooting incident in Greenville Co.

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJkDW_0djUp7uI00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Louisville Drive at approximately 11:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult man victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

GCSO said the victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, officials said. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greenville Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Fate of Richland Way underpass decided by city council

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After months of back and forth, Greenville City Council has voted to turn the Richland Way underpass into a pedestrian only route. Darren Ehnis walks through the tunnel every day to get to work. “It’s a very skinny tunnel, it’s not very wide, only one car can go through at a time,” […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy