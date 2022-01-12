ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

2022 MN Association of Townships Scholarship Program Underway

krwc1360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school juniors are reminded that the 2022 Scholarship Program is underway courtesy of the Minnesota Association of Townships. Up to five 2-thousand dollar scholarships will be awarded. Students currently enrolled...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Aviation youth program scholarship deadline draws near

Scholarship awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum wants to remind central coast high school seniors that the deadline for obtaining the application for the annual Aviation Youth Program Scholarship is fast approaching. The $1,200 scholarship is awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education such as private pilot flight instruction, aircraft and power plant maintenance, avionics installation and maintenance, aviation management, flight attendant training, or other aviation related programs. The application can be requested by emailing ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com or texting (510) 407-3727. The deadline for obtaining the application is Jan. 15, 2022, and the application must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Chiropractic Economics

NCMIC’s Bucks for Boards program to double scholarships for chiropractic students in 2022

NCMIC is upping the ante of its quarterly Bucks for Boards scholarship program. Beginning in 2022, scholarship awards will double to $1,000 for each of the quarterly winners. Launched in 2020 by NCMIC and the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE), Bucks for Boards provides quarterly scholarships to students currently enrolled at a chiropractic college and DCs who have graduated within the last six months. Funds can be applied to the cost of board exams, books, tuition, study materials or any other expenses to which the recipient sees fit.
CHARITIES
thefabricator.com

CCAI Finishing Education Foundation announces 2022 national scholarship program

The Chemical Coaters Association International Finishing Education Foundation (CCAIFEF) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Matt Heuertz Scholarship Program. Over the past several years, the program has awarded more than $100,000 to students who are currently enrolled in programs that could lead to a career in the finishing industry.
CHARITIES
foxkansas.com

Kansas Association of Broadcasters makes scholarship available

Students in Kansas that attend college have a scholarship opportunity from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB). The KAB and KAB Foundation (KABF) are helping to guarantee the future of broadcasting in Kansas by establishing a scholarship fund to aid in the higher education of promising students. The purpose of...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Herald

Hanover Township Tutoring Program to begin for spring semester

The Hanover Township Tutoring Program kicks off on Feb. 1, at the Town Hall, 250 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Certified teachers will provide small group tutoring assistance for all subject matters for students in grades two-eight. Students in grades nine-12 can register for math tutoring. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
BARTLETT, IL
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Pavilion Partners Accepting Applications for 2022 Fine Arts Scholarship Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Each year, The Pavilion Partners offers fine arts scholarships to graduating high school seniors planning to major in the arts, as well as renewal scholarships to past recipients currently studying the arts in college. Applications for the 2022 Fine Arts Scholarship Program are currently being accepted with a deadline of January 31, 2022.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Daily Collegian

Grad student receives scholarship from Water Works Operators' Association of PA

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Julie Brooks, master of public administration student in the School of Public Affairs at Penn State Harrisburg, received the David A. Long, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship from Water Works Operators' Association of Pennsylvania (WWOAP). The scholarship, created by a former Penn State professor, included a $500 cash...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships
ABC Action News

National Louis University's new Community Heroes scholarship program

We talk with Anthony Spano, Executive Director at National Louis University Florida. • National Louis University (NLU) recently launched its new Community Heroes scholarship program, honoring the first responders and members of the military who keep America's communities safe. NLU’s Community Heroes scholarship is valued at 15% of total tuition and applies to both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. This is part of our commitment to lift up those in Tampa and across the country who work on the frontlines every day to keep the rest of us safe.
TAMPA, FL
University of Arkansas

Scholarship Deadline Is Feb. 15 for Students in Online Degree Programs

Students studying in online degree programs at the U of A must apply by Feb. 15 to be considered for the W.E. Manning Memorial Scholarship to be awarded in fall 2022. The Global Campus asks faculty, advisers, administrators and friends to share this scholarship deadline with students in online programs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecentersquare.com

Illinois’ Invest In Kids scholarship program taking applications

(The Center Square) – Scholarship Granting Organizations approved by Illinois’ Invest In Kids program are gearing up to give students money to go to a recognized private school of their choice. Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation want there to be even more school choice amid COVID-19 closures in...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Americus Times-Recorder

Annual Emancipation Proclamation Program awards scholarship

The annual Emancipation Proclamation Program sponsored by the local Lincoln Douglas Memorial Society is held on January 1 each year. Although the 158th celebration program which was to be held at Allen Chapel African Methodist Church was cancelled this year, the Association continues to serve the community through annual scholarships to deserving upcoming graduates who are also active in church and community; as well as to honor a local individual or non-profit organization.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
okstate.edu

Medical sharps collection program underway

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Aimed at helping to protect public health and the environment, the Oklahoma Medical Sharps Collection Program is now available in several locations across Oklahoma. Launched in December 2021, this six-month pilot program will increase the infrastructure for safe collection...
STILLWATER, OK
wou.edu

Bilingual Teacher Scholars program expands scholarships and eligibility

Oregon has experienced a shortage of bilingual teachers for many years, and Western Oregon University (WOU) has been working to address this gap while trying to help diversify the state’s teacher workforce with our Bilingual Teacher Scholars (BTS) program. BTS provides bilingual and bicultural students (in Spanish and English)...
MONMOUTH, OR
WLOS.com

Scholarship program for Black Asheville City Schools students, staff amended

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two scholarship funds that give preference to Black students and staff within the Asheville City Schools system have been amended. On Tuesday, the Asheville City Council voted unanimously to alter the donation-scholarship agreement between the city and the Asheville City Schools Foundation. The scholarships – totaling just under half a million dollars – will now prioritize first-generation college students.
ASHEVILLE, NC
salemleader.com

Newest Lilly scholarship winner

West Washington senior Mason Guthrie said when he gathered around an envelope addressed to him from the Washington County Community Foundation with his dad, Tim and his mom, Tricia there was a mixed bag of emotions. The letter inside could have contained disappointment letting Guthrie know that he did not...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Pennsylvania Almanac

Approvals granted for deer sharpshooting program in Peters Township

A sharpshooting program to help reduce the deer population in Peters Township is on track to start in February. The one-year pilot program received approval from township council during its final meeting of 2021, by a 4-3 vote. Opposing were Frank Arcuri, Monica Merrell and Gary Stiegel Jr. “The township...
ANIMALS
lockhaven.edu

Sophomore awarded LHU Alumni Association Scholarship

Samantha Whelan, of Exeter, is one of nine recipients of the Lock Haven University Alumni Association Scholarship for the 2021-22 school year. Whelan is a sophomore transfer student majoring in biology at LHU. Whelan received the LHU Alumni Association Scholarship in large part due to her academic achievements. She is...
COLLEGES
thefabricator.com

AWS awards Welding Workforce Grant to nine schools

The AWS Foundation has announced the winners of its Welding Workforce Grant, given to secondary, postsecondary, and welder training facilities to improve their welding education programs. Grant funding of up to $25,000 per location is awarded to facilities to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment, or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy