2022 MN Association of Townships Scholarship Program Underway

NCMIC is upping the ante of its quarterly Bucks for Boards scholarship program. Beginning in 2022, scholarship awards will double to $1,000 for each of the quarterly winners. Launched in 2020 by NCMIC and the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE), Bucks for Boards provides quarterly scholarships to students currently enrolled at a chiropractic college and DCs who have graduated within the last six months. Funds can be applied to the cost of board exams, books, tuition, study materials or any other expenses to which the recipient sees fit.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO