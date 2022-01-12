ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Township, PA

Live deer found inside car during traffic stop

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATfkh_0djUp0jD00

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in one U.S. town got quite a surprise during a recent traffic stop.

Officers in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania, found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

According to Crimewatch, the driver was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the vehicle was stopped around midnight at Old Trail Road and Old York Road.

Officers then noticed the live deer in the back of the vehicle.

The people in the car told officers they had hit the deer before putting it in the hatchback area, Crimewatch said.

They realized the deer was still alive, but continued to drive with the animal.

Police made the passenger, a 21-year-old man, release the deer from the vehicle, according to Crimewatch.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of a DUI investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bone found in submerged SUV belongs to Ohio mom who vanished with kids in 2002

AURORA, Ind. — A single bone found in the submerged SUV of an Ohio woman who vanished with her children in 2002 has been positively identified, authorities said. The leg bone found in Stephanie “Van” Nguyen’s green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, which was pulled Oct. 14 from the Ohio River, has been identified through mitochondrial DNA as belonging to the missing mother. According to police in Delhi Township, where the case originated, the vehicle was located in the murky water in Aurora, Indiana.
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Newberry Township, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Newberry Township, PA
Pets & Animals
City
Newberry Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Dui
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dog rescued 7 days after landslide

SEATTLE, Wash. — A dog that had been trapped in the rubble of a home destroyed by a landslide has been rescued and is back with its family. James Fritts and a relative stopped by his property to collect belongings from the wreckage of Fritts’ Seattle home. That’s when they heard a whimper.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
82K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy