Live deer found inside car during traffic stop

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in one U.S. town got quite a surprise during a recent traffic stop.

Officers in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania, found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

According to Crimewatch, the driver was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the vehicle was stopped around midnight at Old Trail Road and Old York Road.

Officers then noticed the live deer in the back of the vehicle.

The people in the car told officers they had hit the deer before putting it in the hatchback area, Crimewatch said.

They realized the deer was still alive, but continued to drive with the animal.

Police made the passenger, a 21-year-old man, release the deer from the vehicle, according to Crimewatch.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of a DUI investigation.

