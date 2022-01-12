TRACKING: Rain, sleet, snow, ice -- what will weekend winter storm bring?

Weekend winter storm outlook (WSOC)

All eyes are focused on what could arrive this weekend as Severe Weather Center 9 tracks the possibility of wintry weather.

Our short-term forecast will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

The mountains will get some light snow tonight but accumulations look low (1-2 inches at the highest elevations).

Quiet conditions remain in place through Friday and Saturday before our winter storm arrives early Sunday morning.

It may start out with some snow but will likely quickly change to a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain for most of the day around Charlotte.

At the moment, any pure snow accumulations look to be confined to the mountains and adjacent foothills, with ice accumulations elsewhere.

It’s too early to tell if we’ll see more sleet than freezing rain (more freezing rain would lead to more power outage potential).

This will all wrap up by Sunday night, but issues linger into Monday morning, with temps dropping into the 20s.

