Charlotte, NC

TRACKING: Rain, sleet, snow, ice -- what will weekend winter storm bring?

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQ1XK_0djUozj200
Weekend winter storm outlook (WSOC)

>> WATCH BELOW: Forecast updates from Severe Weather Center 9

  • All eyes are focused on what could arrive this weekend as Severe Weather Center 9 tracks the possibility of wintry weather.
  • Our short-term forecast will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.
  • The mountains will get some light snow tonight but accumulations look low (1-2 inches at the highest elevations).
  • Quiet conditions remain in place through Friday and Saturday before our winter storm arrives early Sunday morning.
  • It may start out with some snow but will likely quickly change to a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain for most of the day around Charlotte.
  • At the moment, any pure snow accumulations look to be confined to the mountains and adjacent foothills, with ice accumulations elsewhere.
  • It’s too early to tell if we’ll see more sleet than freezing rain (more freezing rain would lead to more power outage potential).
  • This will all wrap up by Sunday night, but issues linger into Monday morning, with temps dropping into the 20s.

>> Share photos and videos of snow and winter weather in your area with us here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iZQJ_0djUozj200
Last 5 years of snowfall in NC (WSOC)

>> Will it snow? Channel 9 meteorologists break down what to expect this winter

January snow A winter storm delivers heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Will it snow?’: Examining current snow trends with Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson)

WEATHER RESOURCES:

(WATCH BELOW: How to use the WSOC-TV weather app for forecasts in the Carolinas)

Comments / 22

Vernon Hendrix
5d ago

I'm wondering if it's going to stick if so I'm definitely staying in and definitely making sure I have everything sometimes the power will go out in Greensboro

Reply(1)
7
Ivan Murdock
4d ago

This is what we need, if it wasn't then we wouldn't have it. I remember when I was young and it would snow 🌨 or whatever we would just go out and deal with it and I was always thankful for whatever we were given. Just be thankful that your able to see it.

Reply
4
Eddie Perry
5d ago

No one never knows what will happen until it comes. when you look at news today that is so corrupted by the Democratic people with the news. there's a reason why they are called Fake news. never belive fake news and what they say. only news i look at that is not controlled by the Democratic party is TCT. that's a Christian news case not controlled by the Evil from the Democratic party.

Reply(7)
4
 

Comments / 0

