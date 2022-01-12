TRACKING: Rain, sleet, snow, ice -- what will weekend winter storm bring?
- All eyes are focused on what could arrive this weekend as Severe Weather Center 9 tracks the possibility of wintry weather.
- Our short-term forecast will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.
- The mountains will get some light snow tonight but accumulations look low (1-2 inches at the highest elevations).
- Quiet conditions remain in place through Friday and Saturday before our winter storm arrives early Sunday morning.
- It may start out with some snow but will likely quickly change to a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain for most of the day around Charlotte.
- At the moment, any pure snow accumulations look to be confined to the mountains and adjacent foothills, with ice accumulations elsewhere.
- It’s too early to tell if we’ll see more sleet than freezing rain (more freezing rain would lead to more power outage potential).
- This will all wrap up by Sunday night, but issues linger into Monday morning, with temps dropping into the 20s.
January snow A winter storm delivers heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
