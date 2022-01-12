ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Amid global chip shortage, NVIDIA introduces another variant of RTX 3080 with more RAM and CUDA cores

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA dumped a whole load of GPUs and updates at CES 2022. However, it seems that the show-time wasn't enough. The company has introduced a new model of its RTX 3080 today with more memory and...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is ON SALE for $250 — but hurry!

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, one of the best laptop deals you’ll find on the internet is over at Dell today. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently marked down to only $250, a $135 savings from its regular price of $385. Free next-day delivery is also included with this purchase. This is the perfect laptop for students and people with light computing to do on the go, and is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Cuda#Nvidia Gpu#Ces 2022#750w#Verge#Evga
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 15 laptop is over $700 off with this unbelievable deal

If you’re looking for some laptop deals, one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll come across is over at Dell today. The Dell XPS 15 touch laptop is a massive $770 off at Dell, dropping its price all the way down from $2,800 to an impressive sale price of $2,030. This Dell XPS 15 is loaded with specs and features, and to top it all off, it even comes with free next-day delivery, so you can be creating, binge-watching, and crafting presentations on a brand new laptop as soon as tomorrow.
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

Galaxy S21 FE vs S20 FE: Same $700 price, but with notable changes

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE is kicking off CES 2022 with a sequel to 2020's popular Galaxy S20 FE. The S21 FE will start at $700 (£699 or approximately AU$1,300) for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, then step up to $770 for the 8GB/256GB variant. International prices weren't available for the step-up model, $770 converts to about £570 or AU$1,070. For reference, last year's 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE was also priced at $700 (£699, AU$1,149).
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

2021: The year PC gaming left the desktop PC

Like an embattled tabloid columnist, the desktop tower PC has been enduring threats to its life for years. No—decades. Sony’s Phil Harrison was ringing its death knell all the way back in 2006, telling Spiegel that the "PlayStation 3 is a computer. We don't need the PC." And even though we probably didn't, the PC endured anyway.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel confirms the i9 12900KS CPU

Intel has confirmed that it will release its new flagship Core i9 12900KS during its CES 2022 presentation. We recently reported on its likely introduction, based on Intel's teaser tweet, and now it's confirmed. The 12900KS is capable of boosting up to 5.5GHz on a single P core and up...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Asus will release a 17-inch foldable OLED laptop this year

Each year, it seems that more companies are trying out devices with foldable screens. In the PC space, results for those have been... mixed. But Asus is known for doing funky things, especially funky things with screens. So it was only a matter of time before the company tried its hand at one of these, and we’re finally getting a look at the first generation. Say hello to the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch laptop with a foldable OLED screen. For those seeking a more traditional offering, there’s also a clamshell Zenbook 14 OLED coming later this year.
COMPUTERS
WANE 15

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

As gaming laptops rise in price, Razer discontinues its cheapest Blade 15 model

Razer has brought a number of new products to CES 2022, which include updates to its popular Blade gaming laptops. But one laptop in the lineup has been cut altogether. The Razer Blade 15 Base Model has always been the cheapest way into Razer’s expensive line of laptops. Most recently, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model started at $1,800, making it the only Razer Blade to come in under two grand.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Nvidia officially reveals its GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti GPUs

Following months of rumours and leaks, Senior VP of Nvidia’s GeForce division, Jeff Fisher, finally revealed the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU during the company’s CES 2022 special address. While the budget graphics card was the focal point for a large portion of the presentation, Fisher also shared the first official look at the “BFGPU” that is the RTX 3090 Ti.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Use premium NVIDIA GeForce NOW gaming service for free for six months with AT&T's latest offer

Customers with AT&T 5G unlimited plans and 5G phones can now take advantage of a limited-time offer for a 6-month free trial of an NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority Membership. New and existing customers who own a 5G device and use AT&T 5G unlimited rate plan can now claim their promotion code to sign up for the 6-month free period. A 6-month subscription to the service normally costs $50.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Alienware relaunches m17 gaming laptop with all-AMD inside

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. When he reviewed the Intel version of the Alienware m17 R4 in June last year, CNET's Josh Goldman said, "Regardless of what's in it, the Alienware m17 R4 is a strong pick if you're looking for an attractive, big-screen gaming experience, portable workstation or both," but "too bad about the battery life." Well, the new m17 R5 Ryzen Edition has a lot more in it this time. Based on the same chassis, albeit in gray rather than white, it comes with up to the freshly minted Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and RX 6850M XT GPU, and it'll be the first system to ship with AMD's SmartAccess Graphics.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy