Amid global chip shortage, NVIDIA introduces another variant of RTX 3080 with more RAM and CUDA cores

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. When he reviewed the Intel version of the Alienware m17 R4 in June last year, CNET's Josh Goldman said, "Regardless of what's in it, the Alienware m17 R4 is a strong pick if you're looking for an attractive, big-screen gaming experience, portable workstation or both," but "too bad about the battery life." Well, the new m17 R5 Ryzen Edition has a lot more in it this time. Based on the same chassis, albeit in gray rather than white, it comes with up to the freshly minted Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and RX 6850M XT GPU, and it'll be the first system to ship with AMD's SmartAccess Graphics.
