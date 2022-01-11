ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Isbell, Yola and the Black Opry Denounce Morgan Wallen’s Return to the Grand Ole Opry Stage

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Artists and members of the Black country music community are voicing their disappointment in the Grand Ole Opry after Morgan Wallen, just shy of a year after his racist slur scandal, made an unannounced stop on the legendary stage as part of up-and-comer Ernest's debut. The performance in question...

New Haven Register

The Grand Ole Opry Welcomed Back Morgan Wallen. Now the Nashville Institution Is Being Called Out

Country singer Ernest made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night, but that milestone occasion is being overshadowed by the appearance of his surprise guest. Morgan Wallen, who faced an industry rebuke after being filmed using a racial slur 11 months ago, joined his Big Loud Records labelmate on the Opry stage to perform their new duet “Flower Shops.”
Black musicians question The Opry’s dedication to anti-racism after Morgan Wallen’s performance

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry fired off a celebratory tweet as country musician Morgan Wallen made an appearance on one of the city’s most revered stages. But some of Nashville’s musicians did not see it as cause for celebration. Instead, Wallen’s appearance called into question the Opry’s dedication to anti-racism and creating a more welcoming space for Black artists.
Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
Can Maren Morris Top the Country Music Video Countdown?

Maren Morris has just released a cool new video for her new song, "Circles Around This Town." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week? We're about to find out. Morris' new clip is facing off against new videos...
2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Omicron COVID-19 Spike

The 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed due to concerns over the surge in cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Rolling Stone reports that the Recording Academy released a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 5), revealing that the awards show will be postponed due to concerns over infection levels that have not been seen since prior to the availability of vaccines.
Grand Ole Opry criticized after Morgan Wallen appearance

A surprise performance over the weekend by controversial country music singer Morgan Wallen has caused quite the stir for the historic Grand Ole Opry after the venue hosted the singer during a performance. The Saturday show at country music's most historic venue, alongside Wallen's fellow Big Loud label-mate ERNEST, has...
Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Congratulates One of His ‘Best Friends’ Ernest on Grand Ole Opry Debut

Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest names within the country music industry. And recently, he’s endorsed ‘best friend’ and fellow music artist, Ernest, following the release of their brand new duet, “Flower Shops.” Alongside the brand new single’s release, Wallen congratulated Ernest on his Grand Ole Opry debut with a touching Instagram post. Check it out.
Country’s most revered institution is shamelessly enabling Morgan Wallen's comeback

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.
Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry Performance Under Scrutiny in Wake of Scandals

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, shocking many in the country music community who saw it as the ultimate sign of Wallen being welcomed back after his racial slur scandal. Wallen, 28, was initially a pariah in the country music world after TMZ published a Jan. 31, 2021 video showing him using the n-word while walking with friends in Nashville. His music was taken off country music radio and he was banned from accepting awards, but the controversy never caused his sales to slow and he was back on the radio by August.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

“I Can’t Do That Anymore,” by Faith Hill. Jackson’s wife thought the song was about their relationship, however, Jackson said it was a “universal problem” for couples. “Forever Together,” by Randy Travis, “If I Could Make a Living,” by Clay Walker, “Til I Was Loved...
'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
