With the No. 5 pick in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Austin FC always had its eye on Kipp Keller, who many regarded as the top center back prospect available after a stellar collegiate career at Saint Louis University. But given his reputation, it was a bit of a surprise that Keller was still on the board by the time it was ATXFC’s turn to make its first-round selection.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO