BOSTON (CBS) – With the Omicron variant spreading so easily, at least one expert says cloth masks just don’t cut it anymore. “The typical cloth mask might be 50 percent effective and that was OK before,” said Dr. Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech. “It doesn’t seem to be enough with Omicron. We have special masks called respirators, such as N95 that offer much greater protection. They’re able to block 95 percent of particles that are either going out of your mouth or that you’re breathing in,” she said. Dr. Marr studies how viruses move in the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO