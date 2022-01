Investing.com - European markets are flat after a week that has gone from better to worse. "The market is 'touched' by what we believe to be a misinterpretation of the content of the latest Fed minutes, as they contain nothing conclusive regarding the reduction of its balance sheet, let alone that this will be almost simultaneous with the end of tapering and the first rate hikes, but this misinterpretation has taken hold since last Wednesday (when the minutes were released) and only the Fed itself could ease the market's fears", Bankinter explains.

