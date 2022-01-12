How AI helps essential businesses respond to climate change

Mat Rule, CEO & founder of Toca, discusses how citizen developers can address pent up demand for digital transformation. Digital transformation is no longer optional, regardless of which industry a business operates in. In 2019, nearly 70% of companies cited digital transformation as their top IT priority, and McKinsey estimates that COVID-19 has sped up digital adoption by seven years, meaning it’s now even more of a business imperative. Agility and the ability to drive innovation are critical for organisations to stay relevant, however, most are struggling to keep up with the accelerating pace of digital transformation. Nine out of 10 businesses have faced at least one barrier in their digital transformation efforts, with 86% of IT decision makers citing a lack of developers as their biggest challenge.

