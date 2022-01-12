ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Centers on ‘Shoestring Budget’ for Suicide Prevention Line (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResource-strapped call centers anticipate a burst of demand in July when the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline number goes live. But a lack of funds to help meet that demand is delaying efforts to publicize the service. The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 officially designated 988 as the...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

10NEWS

VA proposes eliminating mental health copayments for veterans at risk for suicide

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is proposing to eliminate copayment requirements for outpatient mental health visits for veterans determined to be "high risk" for suicide. According to a press release, a reduction in copayments for mental health-related medications is also under review. "These copayment changes...
MILITARY
The Tab

Lancaster University publishes ‘new suicide prevention strategy’

Lancaster University has published a new suicide prevention strategy for the whole of the university to increase support for staff and student mental health and wellbeing. Changes had been made to the existing policy following a review, and “draws on Suicide Safer University guidance provided by Universities UK and suicide prevention charity Papyrus.”
MENTAL HEALTH
abc10.com

'988' nationwide mental health crisis and suicide prevention hotline to launch in 2022

WASHINGTON — By July 16, 2022, there will be a nationwide hotline to help with mental health crises and suicide prevention. The move to designate "988" as a universal hotline for those in need was first approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. The plan created a two-year timeline to make the three-digit number operational nationwide, with calls routing through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska expert says texting 988 for suicide prevention will help young people

Individuals facing mental health crises could find comfort — and added anonymity — when they gain the option to text a suicide prevention hotline, local experts say. The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 voted to require phone companies to support the 988 number to allow people to reach an existing suicide prevention hotline. In November, the commission voted to require a texting option, too.
NEBRASKA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

New York establishing US veterans suicide prevention task force

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week establishing a veterans mental health task force that will seek to prevent suicide among returning U.S. service members. Over the next two and a half years, the temporary task force will study suicide among New York veterans seeking to identify the causes and best preventative efforts that can be made.
POLITICS
ourquadcities.com

Foster’s Voice: advocating for suicide awareness and prevention

According to the CDC, the number of trips for potential suicides by kids increased 31% in 2020, compared to 2019. Depression is the most common link to suicide, but where can these young victims get the help they need? Kevin Atwood from Foster’s Voice dropped by Local 4 to talk about the non-profit organization dedicated to helping others with depression and advocating for suicide awareness and prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefulcrum.us

Video: dialogue on guns and suicide prevention report

The Convergence Dialogue on Guns and Suicide Prevention recently released its final report on firearm suicide and innovative suicide prevention strategies to save lives. Five Dialogue participants discuss their collaborative experience and report findings.
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Come July, National Suicide Prevention Hotline changes to 988

Soon there will be a simple number to remember when you’re in need of a listening ear. It’s not ready yet, but 988 will be the new number you can call to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The change isn’t happening until this summer. Preparations are...
SYRACUSE, NY
floridapolitics.com

Lawmakers propose creation of Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program

On average, more than 500 veterans commit suicide each year in Florida. Florida may soon launch a Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program under legislation sponsored by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers. The proposals (HB 1351 and SB 1712) would require the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to offer pertinent training...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Suicide Prevention Services Study On Tap For Day 1 Of Legislative Session

Tallahassee, FL - In the first day of the 2022 Legislative Session, Florida’s lawmakers will discuss a senate bill on how sufficient the state’s suicide prevention systems are, and how to fund them. The bill—Senate Bill 478—was filed by Senator Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary). It aims to assess...
FLORIDA STATE
Pyramid

Suicide prevention help available through Live On Utah

As the calendar turns to the new year, people often look for ways to help one another. For some, this means working to reduce suicide — something that can be done through Utah’s “Live On” campaign. The statewide public-private campaign, which started in 2020, is aimed at educating and helping those who are struggling with their mental health.
UTAH STATE
whitehallledger.com

QPR Suicide Prevention Course Thursday, January 13

Our mission is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Intended for people from all walks of life, QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) is an up to two-hour course designed to teach "gatekeepers" warning signs of a suicidal crisis and how to help. Gatekeepers can include friends, co-workers, supervisors, neighbors, parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, police officers, and firefighters, among many others. The process follows three steps: (1) Question if a person is considering suicide, (2) Persuade them to seek and accept help, and (3) Refer the person to appropriate resources.
MENTAL HEALTH
wwisradio.com

JCIVC Hosts QPR Training Aimed At Preventing Suicides

Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers recently hosted a training program aimed at suicide prevention. The training, called QPR training, or Question, Persuade, and Refer, is centered on reducing suicidal behaviors and saving lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. Kyle Nosbisch and Karla Gearing from Together For Jackson County Kids presented the information to 13 participants. Interfaith Program Director Lori Chown says they wanted to offer this critical training to their church partners, staff, and volunteers because knowing how to communicate with a person in a crisis is the first step in helping them. For more information you can email Kyle Nosbisch at kyle.nosbisch@co.jackson.wi.us.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Times Gazette

Suicide awareness/prevention community training

We are encouraging our communities to take advantage of a very beneficial and important training we are offering to anyone who is interested around the topic of suicide awareness and prevention. QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer is made possible through the Suicide Prevention Foundation and locally through a grant the Area...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
AG Week

University of Minnesota to offer suicide prevention program

The University of Minnesota has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Minnesota to offer a monthly suicide prevention program for rural and agricultural communities within the region. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers an array of suicide prevention classes, support groups and other important resources to local...
MINNESOTA STATE
theaggie.org

All Things Right & Relevant donated to suicide prevention for the month of December

The thrift and consignment nonprofit benefits mental health organizations. All Things Right & Relevant, a Davis thrift and consignment nonprofit on Spafford Street, donated to suicide prevention for the month of December, with contributions of up to $300 matched by the organization’s board of directors, according to the general manager Lynne Okamuro.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

‘Horrifying Trend’: Gov. Jared Polis Calls For Bold Action To Help Young Coloradans Struggling With Mental Health Issues

DENVER (CBS4) — In his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a “horrifying trend” — a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic. “Here in Colorado and across the nation, the pandemic has worsened what was already a horrifying trend of young children, teens, and adults suffering increased feelings of anxiety, isolation, depression and other mental health issues,” Polis said. “Colorado needs to take bold action now.” (credit: CBS) Polis said that will involve offering more integrated physical and mental health services and getting Colorado children the support they need to...
DENVER, CO
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coloradosun.com

A mental health hold can help Coloradans in crisis. But for many who are seriously ill, that’s where the help stops.

It was the most hopeful Sandy Sharp had felt in a long time. Her 29-year-old son, Drew, had landed a bed at Grant House, a residential treatment facility in Denver. He was on track to stay there for a year. It seemed to be a huge breakthrough for Drew, whose schizophrenia and substance use had set him on a decade-long path of forced hospitalizations, homelessness and cycles in and out of jail.
COLORADO STATE

