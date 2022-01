Will 2022 be the year that CBDCs – central bank digital currencies – finally emerge from concept to solution? One of the countries that has been most aggressive in developing these digital assets – China – announced this week that it has launched its digital yuan wallet in both the Android and iOS app stores. The launch comes after more than seven years of development and extensive field testing across the country. This includes a pilot project that involved using the digital yuan (or e-CNY, as it is also known) for transactions worth more than $5 billion as of June of 2021. The Chinese central bank claims that, to date, its digital yuan has been used in more than 70 million payments across 1.3+ million scenarios.

