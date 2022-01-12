Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings

United States Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate. “Mandela’s story is only possible here in America. It shows how hard work, faith, and opportunity can transform a family and a community,” Booker said in a statement issued by the Barnes campaign. “From helping to lead Wisconsin’s recovery efforts from the pandemic, championing economic development for rural and urban communities, and bringing people together to find solutions to the climate crisis, Mandela stands up for Wisconsin’s working families. In the Senate, Mandela will champion opportunity, accountability, and justice, the way he has always done. He’ll expand opportunities for working people, stand up for good union jobs, and protect the right to vote. Mandela Barnes has always been a game changer — and he’s exactly what working families need in this moment.”
Comments / 3