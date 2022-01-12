ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings

By CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a progressive Democrat who campaigned on sending Americans a monthly $1,000 check, will win a special election on Tuesday to replace the late US Rep. Alcee Hastings in his South Florida district, CNN projects. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner for the heavily Democratic seat,...

