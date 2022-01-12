Police Investigating String Of Overnight Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a string of burglaries that were reported overnight.

The first incident took place at a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 3:20 a.m. Police said a witness reported several men stole a register and liquor bottles before running away.

Then 20 minutes later, another burglary was reported in Ravenswood at a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue. Thieves smashed the door to get inside and stole several bottles of liquor before escaping in a red SUV.

About 20 minutes just before 4 a.m. in Bucktown, a burglary was reported at The North Face store in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running out of the store enter a red SUV with several coats. Police confirmed the doors had been forced open.

Around 4:40 a.m. police said two offenders shattered the front glass door of a business in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street.

Police said the offenders stole bottles of liquor and an unknown amount of money. The offender then got into a red SUV and drove northbound on Racine Avenue.

No one is in custody for any of the burglaries.

Three incidents involved a red SUV, however police have not confirmed if these robberies are connected.