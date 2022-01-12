ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police Investigating String Of Overnight Burglaries

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgBBt_0djUNPFV00

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a string of burglaries that were reported overnight.

The first incident took place at a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 3:20 a.m. Police said a witness reported several men stole a register and liquor bottles before running away.

Then 20 minutes later, another burglary was reported in Ravenswood at a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue. Thieves smashed the door to get inside and stole several bottles of liquor before escaping in a red SUV.

About 20 minutes just before 4 a.m. in Bucktown, a burglary was reported at The North Face store in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running out of the store enter a red SUV with several coats. Police confirmed the doors had been forced open.

Around 4:40 a.m. police said two offenders shattered the front glass door of a business in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street.

Police said the offenders stole bottles of liquor and an unknown amount of money. The offender then got into a red SUV and drove northbound on Racine Avenue.

No one is in custody for any of the burglaries.

Three incidents involved a red SUV, however police have not confirmed if these robberies are connected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Police looking for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is seeking information about two commercial burglaries that took place on Jan. 5. According to police officers, these incidents happened between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. at two Walgreens locations. One is located at 2625 Stevenson Dr. and the other one is at 2500 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Investigate Shooting That May Have Involved False Imprisonment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting inside a Minneapolis home Tuesday night that may have involved someone who “was held against their will.” It happened at about 7:42 p.m. at a residence off Lowry Avenue on the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North, in the Cleveland neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Police say officers initially found a man one block east who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital. Brooklyn Park police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene, according to MPD. The investigation is still underway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Searching for Suspects in String of Burglaries at Church, Children’s Center

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public to help to identify two suspects involved in a string of burglaries at a Santa Barbara church and children’s center. An unknown man and woman are suspects in four burglaries that occurred in the same location over five days, between January 1 and 5. The suspects appear in video surveillance during these burglaries of a local church and a children’s center in the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wevv.com

Two Charged in String of Owensboro Storage Unit Burglaries

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a string of storage unit burglaries in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged 36-year-old Terry L. Vincent, Jr. and 32-year-old Yesenia A. Vazquez, both of Owensboro, on Tuesday. OPD says Vincent faces 12 counts...
OWENSBORO, KY
KTAL

Bossier City man arrested for string of burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars for a string of burglaries in the Haughton area. According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Rhoelantis A. Davis was arrested on December 31 on a warrant. Detectives say Davis is linked to a recent string...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Liquor Store
whvoradio.com

Tire Tracks Help Law Enforcement In Burglary Investigation

A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged with burglary after law enforcement followed tire tracks to a Hazel Street home Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they followed tire tracks from Pennyrile Machine Company on Walnut Street to a home on Hazel Street where stolen property was found on a trailer parked behind the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

1997: Police discover burglary not armed

1972: 'Error in semantics' leads to dismissal of embezzlement charges against local woman. Editor's note: The Central Oregonian archives are missing the Jan. 7-Feb. 24 editions of 1927, therefore the 95 years ago portion is not avaiable. 75 years ago. January 2, 1947. The coldest weather of the winter greeted...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Providence Police Probe Overnight Shooting

Providence Police are investigating a serious shooting on Elmwood Avenue Thursday night. Officials say it happened right before 11PM when a 22 year old woman was apparently shot in the head. The woman alive. Officials say about a half dozen shots were fired into a car. The victim told police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
JC Post

Police arrest two Kansas men for series of burglaries

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for a series of burglaries. On Dec. 30, police were dispatched to 2720 NE Grantville reference multiple subjects breaking into storage units, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers arrived on scene and saw two subjects getting into a vehicle and driving to...
KANSAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two arrested in connection with string of Atascadero commercial burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Atascadero Police said in a news release that they served a search warrant on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. on Wednesday about 4 p.m. Detectives determined the same suspect was...
ATASCADERO, CA
kptv.com

Vancouver P.D. investigating a string of armed robberies

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a person responsible for a string of armed robberies Thursday morning. The Vancouver police said officers noticed a connection in the crimes after being dispatched around 8:35 a.m. to a robbery in the parking lot of the Grand Central Fred Meyer.
VANCOUVER, WA
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigating Thursday burglaries, attempted burglaries

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more burglaries or attempted burglaries in Riley County. Just after 6:30a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Kearney Street in Manhattan. Two women reported an unknown suspect broke into their apartment,...
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy