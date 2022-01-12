ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Willis Towers Watson establishes new crisis management business unit for security risk management

By Meghavi Singh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) announced the formation of a new Crisis Management unit with the merger of SCR and...

