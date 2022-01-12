ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out-of-control NYPD cruiser crashes into 2 parked cars in Homecrest

 2 days ago

An NYPD car crashed in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Avenue S at Coney Island Avenue in the Homecrest section.

The NYPD cruiser seemingly went out of control and crashed into two parked cars.

The officer inside of the cruiser was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

Additional police and EMS were seen responding to the scene a short time later by Newscopter 7.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

