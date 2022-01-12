ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elex II’s New Combat Trailer Spills Some Spooky Alien Blood

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Elex II launching in March, Piranha Bytes have released a trailer showing the fantasy RPG’s combat in action. But there’s more to this trailer than informing would-be players they can solve problems with their fists and other implements. The original Elex had a mixed reception and one of the things...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Mirajane's Slickest Transformation

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay is putting the spotlight on Mirajane Strauss' coolest Satan Soul transformation! Hiro Mashima's original manga series is one of the most popular action series, and it's because Mashima stacked the roster with a number of powerful characters that fans loved to see get into the action. It was so stacked that when some of the rarer fighters entered the fray it was a pretty huge occasion. One fighter that often got the rare spotlight in this way was Mirajane Strauss, who when push came to shove really showed off her true strength in order to help protect the Fairy Tail guild.
COMICS
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Xbox One#Elex Ii
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Will Be Bringing Mugen Train to Life on Stage

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation's second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series' previous history in the world of live-action plays.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
COMICS
TechRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin: release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to deliver a whole new experience for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved fantasy novel series. With Netflix enjoying plenty of success with its live-action adaptation of Sapkowski's books in The Witcher season 1 and season 2, it's unsurprising that more Continent-based action is coming to the streamer. And, while The Witcher season 3 is some way off being released, Blood Origin – an upcoming six-part miniseries – will fill the Witcher-shaped void in our lives.
TV SERIES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game Gameplay Trailer

Typemoon also offers us a new gameplay trailer Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Here we get to see the complete fight between Dead Apostle Noel and Ciel. The first one is known to be released as a DLC character soon. Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be available on September 30, 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Crystar Switch Port Nanana Trailer Introduces the Drooling Ghost

Publisher NIS America has shared a new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer, which introduces the drooling female revenant. Here’s the new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find the Sen character trailer here and the story trailer for the game here. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Tales of Grimm Review

The underlying premise behind Tales of Grimm is a simple one. Players collect and battle dark-fantasy versions of their favorite fairytale characters to save a magical world from corruptive dark magic. Unfortunately, while Tales of Grimm has some great moments, it’s little more than a mostly unremarkable gacha RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD leaker reveals Modern Warfare II Campaign details: setting, plot & more

Modern Warfare 2 has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated games this decade, after the 2019 powerhouse. With a new setting to explore, here’s everything we know so far about the next action-packed campaign. 2019’s Modern Warfare brought back the magic for players around the world, shaping...
VIDEO GAMES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Boys’ Return Date, ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ Trailer, ‘Resident Alien’ Trailer, ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Teaser, CBS Developing ‘The Honeymooners’, and More!

Prime Video has set the anticipated season three premiere date of The Boys for June 3. Three episodes will be released with new episodes premiering weekly through July 8. Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dark Knights of Steel #3 Review: Brilliant, Brutal, Bloody Fantasy

Dark Knights of Steel #3 continues to showcase the new fantasy-themed version of the DC universe developed by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, while removing several key players from the board in brutal and bloody fashion. The newest issue, released this week, continues to escalate the conflict between the Kingdom of Storms (led by Jefferson Pierce and his family) and the House of El, with another "shock" death that showcases just how deadly the characters of the DC Universe can be when the ethics and morality of superheroes are removed entirely.
COMICS
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 1 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Those who enjoy isekai like My Next Life as a Villainess will appreciate In the Land of Leadale. The Winter 2021 anime season is upon us and those who enjoy isekai works such as My Next Life as a Villainess might appreciate In the Land of Leadale. Until the first few episodes come out, we won't know if it will be any different from other works in the same vein, but the trailer promises a cute, whimsical atmosphere.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy