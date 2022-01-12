ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Man offered $7,000 profit for his used minivan

By John Matarese
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hf3tQ_0djUHgNO00

People may need to save up extra cash to purchase a used vehicle.

Last year's price hikes have yet to slow down. It's good news for people looking to sell their vehicles.

Pat Ormond never thought of his 2019 Chrysler minivan as a collector car. But he just got an offer to trade it in for $7,000 more than the purchase price.

"We paid $33,000 for it, and we recently got an offer from CarMax to take it in for $40,200," a stunned Ormond said.

Ormond says people can forget the old adage that a new car "should typically depreciate 20 to 30% the day you drive it off the lot."

Average used car prices now a record

Kelly Blue Book says used car prices rose over 25% in 2021 due to a shortage of new cars. The average used vehicle is now worth a record $29,000, up from $27,000 over the summer.

How much longer will the trend last?

Auto dealers say it will take manufacturers finally churning out enough new cars to calm the used car market.

Gary Heflin, who owns Courtesy Automotive, an independent dealership, says the computer chip shortage that slowed the production of new cars is finally easing, which should mean better supplies of new cars and trucks by this summer.

"Manufacturers now are starting to build up some inventory, which will help a little bit," he said.

In addition, without stimulus checks in 2022, demand should be lighter than last year, as buyers rushed car lots with government cash.

But he worries buyers could face an even tighter market this spring before things improve.

"Springtime is usually the biggest market there is for used cars, with tax returns, tax money and people coming out of winter," Heflin said,

He added that he thinks there could be another shortage by April.

That means Ormond could profit handsomely by trading in his minivan, but that doesn't really help him if he wants to replace it with something else.

"While it is great to sell in this market, I don't think I can buy in this market, unfortunately," Ormond said.

The bottom line is that trying to replace your old car could cost a lot more than you think, and could be a case of don't waste your money.

Report a typo

__________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").
Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook
Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

General Motors To Offer New Used Car Business

General Motors is beefing up it’s used car business with a new offering that it calls “CarBravo.” It will compete against independent used car retailers like Carvana and Carmax, and a similar program from Ford. GM North America President Steve Carlisle says used cars are a big part of their dealers’ business.
BUSINESS
bigrapidsnews.com

Minivans regaining popularity according to report

It is sometimes said that numbers don't lie and what's old is new again. According to a report from Cox Automotive, the minivan — yes, you read that correctly — is regaining popularity as Autotrader reports sales grew by 84% during the second quarter of 2021. Call it...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Minivan#New Cars#Stimulus#Vehicles#Chrysler#Carmax#Courtesy Automotive
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Higher Profits through Used Vehicle Sales

Dealers are currently navigating through a state of high demand for used vehicles and what it means to the franchise owners. This recent inventory shortage is driven by several factors, including the chips that have been delayed, other parts and materials that aren’t being produced or delivered, diminished workforce due to illness, shutdowns, and interruption of supply chain internationally. We constantly see ads promising consumers the highest price for used cars. As a result, franchise stores are investing in older, used, high-mileage inventory, while also retaining vehicles taken on trade which would have previously gone to auction.
ECONOMY
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Minivan pioneer Chrysler expands to crossovers with EV push

Chrysler, the 96-year-old brand owned by Stellantis NV, will add sport utility vehicles to its lineup as it becomes fully electric by 2028, brand head Chris Feuell said. “You can expect to see us come out with a utility vehicle or two for sure,” Feuell, who became chief executive officer of the Chrysler brand in September, said in an interview from Las Vegas. “I’m really pushing our team to redefine the segments that we are playing in.”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Reveals A Pair Of Cool JDM Minivans

For US consumers, there are a number of minivans available. The Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica spring to mind but measuring at 203.7 and 204.3 inches respectively, they're not exactly 'mini.'. With their limited space and tax incentives for buying small, the Japanese have always been the kings of producing...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

Winter is car-buying season -- in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain...
BUSINESS
The Car Connection

Kia Carnival: Best Minivan To Buy 2022

After five years there's a new pecking order in the minivan universe. At some point every king must fall, and that time has come for the Chrysler Pacifica. Formerly known as the Sedona, the Kia Carnival's features, warranty, comfort, and sport-utility style earned it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. That adds up to make it The Car Connection Best Minivan To Buy 2022, besting the Toyota Sienna as well as our Best Minivan winner for the past half-decade, the Chrysler Pacifica.
BUYING CARS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Payments worth $5,000 can be claimed

Americans still struggling financially may be entitled to additional stimulus payments. Under the American Rescue Act, various programs have been created to help Americans financially struggling during the pandemic. Some people missed out of previous payments, or are still waiting and need to claim them. Between missed stimulus checks and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Would Changing The State’s Gas Tax Save You Money?

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The sticker shock at the gas pump never gets old. “Well, they are quite shocking when you get to the pump and realize how much you’re going to spend to fill up,” said Peter Zahut at a Shell gas station near Reed Avenue and Ikea Court. Brianna Briambla says $5 is a lot of money. “I pump $60 of gas and it doesn’t even fill it up,” she said. When we met her, she was leaving for her job in Roseville. Whatever grade you’re buying, you’re feeling the burning hole in your wallet. AAA reports Thursday’s national average for gas is $3.30....
TRAFFIC
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy