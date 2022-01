Genes GSAP and GRM5/TYR were found to be associated with both PDS and PG. Photo: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash (https://unsplash.com/@nci). A team of researchers recently identified a set of genes that are associated risk factors for the development of pigment dispersion syndrome (PDS) and pigmentary glaucoma (PG), the first of which is a precursor to the latter and to glaucomatous damage. The findings from this meta-analysis of genetic data also suggest that myopia, a known risk factor for glaucoma, may be a cause of both PDS and PG.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO