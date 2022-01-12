Whoa! Does This Awesome City Have The Most Bed Bugs In Texas?
By Leo
KBAT 99.9
2 days ago
This is a list you don't want your city to be on. Who knew that this list was an annual thing? Apparently, Orkin puts out this list every year. Of course, Orkin knows a thing about BUGS, it's what they do. So, before we reveal the Texas city that takes the...
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
After LAST February 2021 and the week that stopped the world in Texas--we're all a bit wary of what's to come this year and if things do get bad, will the power grid survive and hold up thru it? As we went into winter last year, transitioning from Fall was pleasant and really gave no indication of cold weather to come. We had an extremely mild December, even hitting the 80's at Christmas. I know everyone's holding their breath to see what happens over the course of the next 6 weeks, but from what I can see in the Farmer's Almanac for our area-things are looking pretty good--if you believe that sort of thing. They do go back and look at their predictions after the fact to see how accurate they were, and usually, they are on target.
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
So, if you google the scariest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas. THE RAINBOW BRIDGE IN PORT ARTHUR TEXAS WAS BUILT IN 1938. The bridge...
Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?
According to a press release that can be found in it's entirety on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in an effort to make Covid tests free for millions of americans, the Biden-Harris Administration are requiring insurers and group health plans to provide these tests for free starting January 15th, 2022 (this Saturday). From what I've read what will happen is that the government will require insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over the counter, at home Covid-19 testing kits and people with private health coverage can get them for free. So regardless of how you are insured, privately or under a group plan ect...you will be able to access the at home tests at no cost. I'm not 100% sure but I think it's up to eight tests per person per month that can be obtained at no cost. You can read the full press releases here.
Well, here we are. A smidge over a month away from our favorite Hallmark Holiday... And even if you've got the coolest, most laid-back, and easy-going significant other--you're not gonna wanna mess this up. Because regardless of what they say-they DO want you to think of them and make a fuss over them on Valentine's Day. So-having said that; instead of taking the easy way out and spending money on some chocolates and flowers and a dinner out... Go the extra mile-or MILES--and plan a romantic getaway for the two of you. When was the last time Grandma and Grandpa watched the kiddos for a weekend and you both got out of town and reconnected as a couple? Here are some ideas to keep in mind and check out--BUT DON'T WAIT. These places book fast for holidays like this one. So if you wait until February 13th to try to get a room-you'll be out of luck. That's why we're here to remind you NOW!
So I recently spoke to a friend who was visiting from another state. Her family moved here last year and she was finally able to come visit their new home state. I filled her in on the places in MIdland/Odessa that she should not leave without checking out. Not to mention the cities in Texas that are a must while she's here. But aside from all of that she had one very important question she wanted to ask?
Brewster County is so large that it can fit a couple of New England states in it. The area of Brewster County covers 6,192 square miles which is three times bigger than the state of Delaware and about 500 square miles bigger than Connecticut. That means two states in New...
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
Wow, talk about behind the times! I completely missed the memo that one of my favorite soda flavors of all time Big Red, is now a flavor of beer. I will always have my memories of a fried burrito, Doritos and a Big Red. If you have not tried this combination, don't walk, run to try it for yourself, you'll thank me later. Then they rolled out Big Red Zero not too long ago and even though for a time it was hard to find, because it was sold out everywhere, I finally got my hands on some to try it and I fell even more in love.
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022. The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14. You can find more details at Bon Jovi's website and see the full list of tour dates below.
The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the water spout can't happen here. In case you hadn't heard what happened in Texarkana last week-they had storms come thru that produced water spouts that ended up collecting fish from the waters of Wright Lake, then dumping the White Bass on the residents of the city like rain from the sky. Sounds biblical, doesn't it? There's an actual term for it--"Animal Rain", and it's happened before in other parts of the country and the world. Imagine standing in your backyard or in front of your house and all of a sudden, it's raining fish!
How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was signed by 166,000 people.
Comments / 0