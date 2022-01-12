School board acts on personnel issues
NORWALK — A number of personnel issues were acted on at Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board meeting:
Resignation
Christine Kaman, educational asst. — special needs, effective end of day 1/14/2022
Employment
Claudia Gonzalez, educational asst. — ELL, 1-year experience, step 1, 120-day probationary period, effective 1/18/2022, pending experience verification
Employment — Substitutes
Michael Cook, classified, effective 12/17/21
Beth Lesch, certified, effective 01/06/22
Shannon Logan, classified, effective 01/10/22
Supplemental Contracts — NHS
Track
Joe Kaiser: code 8, step 9
Baseball
Wes Douglas (head coach): code 4, step 9
Jason Higgins: code 7, step 6
Derek Pigman: code 7, step 6
Tennis
Chris Higgins (head coach): code 5, step 9
Special Contracts — NHS
Track
Phil Oglesby (head coach): code 5, step 2
Mark Sindlinger: code 8, step 9
Softball
Julie Schmidt (head coach): code 4, step 3
Brian Preston: code 7, step 2
Jennifer Pelham: code 7, step 0
Tennis
Eric Mozina: code 8, step 0
Volunteers — NHS
Track
Tracey Sommers
Larry Walker
Baseball
Wes Miller
Bailey Rarick
Payton Shober
Softball
Brian Harvey
Tennis
Harry Love
Craig Coe
Dave Rehnborg
Volunteers — Elementary
Brenda Atkins
Jimmy Atkins, Jr.
Carol Phillips
