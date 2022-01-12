PUBG is nwo free to download, free to play soon

A recent data leak is showing off some seriously stylish chameleon paint jobs. Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2022, and even fans of the game aren’t incredibly thrilled. As fun as playing the same title for the past eight years has been, the community is ready for something new. A new trailer for the updated title was shown in September and was subsequently met with a flood of dislikes. At first, many thought it was because the ports had been delayed, but upon closer inspection, it had more to do with Rockstar rereleasing the game yet again. After all, Grand Theft Auto V was initially released way back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One, making this the third generation of consoles getting the same game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO