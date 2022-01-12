ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, probable XI, Dream11 prediction

By Mudeet Arora
90min.com
 2 days ago

FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday. Thursday, January 14, 7:30pm. The game can be watched on Star Sports Network's multiple channels...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Inter Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Supercoppa Italiana final

Serie A champions Inter Milan play Coppa Italia winners Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana tonight. Juventus are coming off an enthralling 4-3 win over Roma in their last match but have struggled so far this campaign and are 11 points behind leaders Inter having played a game less. The defending Serie A champions have won eight matches in a row in the league to take a slender lead over city rivals AC Milan in the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus earlier this season, with Pablo Dybala scoring a late penalty...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seriton Fernandes
Person
Provat Lakra
Person
Mathias Coureur
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Saviour Gama
Person
Alberto Noguera
Person
Edu Bedia
90min.com

Amad Diallo 'very unlikely' to join Derby according to Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has described Derby County as ‘very unlikely’ to secure the loan signing of Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo this month. Amad has been earmarked for a loan move for the rest of the season in search of first-team opportunities to aid his ongoing development. The 19-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - December

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo has won the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month for December in recognition of her top performances. Russo has found her feet in the WSL in a big way in 2021/22 and carried on her excellent November form into December, helping her team record back-to-back league wins.
SPORTS
90min.com

NorthEast United FC signs Marcelinho Pereira

Marcelinho Pereira has signed for NorthEast United FC on loan from Rajasthan United FC till the end of the season. The club announced from their social media handle. The Brazilian magician has 33 goals and 18 assists in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). He has played close to 80 matches over a span of five seasons in the league.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Goa#Northeast United Fc#Isl#Xi#The Indian Super League#Star Sports Network#Star Sports 2 Hd#Star Sports 3#Star Sports 1 Hindi#Channels Tamil#Bengali#Telugu#Disney Hotstar#Jio Tv
90min.com

Ella Toone & Marc Skinner named Barclays WSL player & manager of the month

Manchester United pair Ellla Toone and Marc Skinner have won the Barclays WSL Player of the Month and Manager of the Month respectively. United won both games they played during December to finish the calendar year 2021 within touching distance of the WSL’s top three. Back-to-back victories during the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle confirm Chris Wood transfer from Burnley

Newcastle have announced the signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley, with the New Zealand international penning a contract until 2024. The deal is thought to be worth £20m after the Magpies triggered a release clause and Wood will wear the number 20 shirt at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leah Williamson signs new Arsenal contract

Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with Arsenal, ending any lingering speculation about her long-term future. The 24-year-old made her Gunners debut back in 2014 and has since established herself as a key member of the side. Williamson has made 179 appearances in all competitions to date, picking up...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Barcelona surpass 50,000 Camp Nou ticket sales for Women's Champions League tie

Barcelona have already sold more than 50,000 tickets for the club’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Camp Nou in March. The club started Thursday by confirming that just over 35,000 tickets had been sold to existing members within the first 24 hours of them being made available. However, with tickets then going on general sale, barely an hour and a half had passed before that number climbed to 50,000.
UEFA
90min.com

Newcastle increase offer for Sevilla's Diego Carlos

Newcastle United have upped their offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has become their number one defensive target, 90min can confirm. We revealed earlier in January that despite also making an offer for Lille's Sven Botman, Newcastle were also in talks with Sevilla over one of their prized assets in the shape of Carlos.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Stina Blackstenius is the timely mid-season boost that Arsenal need

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden international forward Stina Blackstenius and it comes at a crucial time for the Gunners ahead of the second half of the WSL and Champions League season. Blackstenius is a World Cup bronze medallist and two-time Olympic silver medallist, while she has proven herself...
SOCCER
90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League

West Ham United welcome David Moyes' favourite opponents Leeds United to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Moyes has the longest undefeated Premier League record of any manager against Leeds, winning six of his seven meetings with the Yorkshire outfit. Incidentally, that 86% win ratio is the highest of any coach that has faced Leeds more than a handful of times in the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal make loan offer for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Juventus' Arthur Melo on loan until the end of the season, with the Gunners willing to pay the midfielder's wages in full, 90min understands. Juve would be inclined to accept the loan offer, and the player himself would be happy with a move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.“Once the talks...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy