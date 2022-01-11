ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Planning a Country Album?

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Ryan Bingham may not be the only singing cowboy on Yellowstone. Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network series — says he's eyeing Nashville for a songwriting trip and plans to return to music this year. That's right, a return to music. Talking...

