'Smart guns’ promises to keep guns out of the wrong hands | Rush Hour

Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

After two decades of reliability questions...

www.myhighplains.com

techeblog.com

Smart Guns with Firing Authorization are Finally Coming to the US

LodeStar Works and SmartGunz LLC are finally bringing smart guns to the US. Both companies are beta testing their firearms with law enforcement agents currently and unlike earlier models, the LodeStar smart gun boasts a fingerprint reader and a near-field communication (NFC) chip activated by a smartphone app as well as a PIN pad. The gun can be authorized for more than one user if necessary. Read more for a video and additional information.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Personalized smart guns, which allow only verified users to shoot,

philadelphiaeagles.com

ENOUGH KEEPING SCORE, END PHILLY GUN VIOLENCE

We can never give in to gun violence. Instead, let's find the courage to embrace a powerful truth: There are many of us who aren't content to sit on the sidelines. This is about the future of a generation, and we cannot settle for keeping tragic score. See how you can make a difference. Visit EndPhillyGunViolence.com.
Daily Mail

'Selfish' student who hosted illegal Covid super-spreader parties for THREE nights running is fined $4,400 - as court hears wild raves helped plunge city into lockdown

A student has been hit with a $4,400 fine for holding parties over three consecutive nights in a NSW town flouting Covid regulations, causing the virus to spread and plunging the Hunter region into lockdown. Nathan Koko, 22, who later tested positive to Covid, pleaded guilty in the Newcastle Local...
NewsBreak
uticaphoenix.net

Smart Guns with Firing Authorization are Finally Coming to the US – TechEBlog

