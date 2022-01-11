ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ULA General Discussion Thread

 4 days ago

I've yet to hear the claim that Falcon 9 somehow has an inadequate insertion performance outside of your post (let alone from "all people"). Tory Bruno saying ULA’s accuracy is unrivaled is not equivalent to him saying F9 is inadequate. He is simply touting what he likely...

NASA's Artemis Program Updates and Discussion Thread 3

NASA would also be concerned about crew SS landing on Earth. The engines have to relight and SS has to make it to the pad and be caught by the 'chopsticks' system. It's going to take a long time to build up confidence in the system. Raptor re-light will have...
Neutron vs F9R and SS

Not sure why everyone is so focused on Starship, I don’t know that it’s clear Neutron beat F9 on those metrics . I think because there is a benefit of the doubt aspect here. Beck may or may not succeed but he’s no fool, and it seems unlikely he’s aiming *behind* the existing competition for his next project. Thus it’s sort of assumed that a Neutron that meets its goals would at least be competitive with F9.
Chopsticks tested ahead of first Mechazilla stacking operation

Having conducted the first series of Mechazilla catch and stack systems tests, SpaceX’s Starship program has come one step closer to seeing another fully stacked Starship on the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM). Several tests were conducted with the chopsticks, paving the way for the first lift of a booster...
Rocket Report: Neutron may land in Virginia; it’s to be Starship for Starlink

Welcome to Edition 4.28 of the Rocket Report! As I write this introduction, I'm watching Virgin Orbit's livestream for its "Above the Clouds" mission, and the company's LauncherOne vehicle has successfully reached orbit. All systems appeared to be nominal through stage separation, with great views from the rocket as the payload fairing broke away. This makes three successful missions in a row for the company after an initial failure in May 2020—pretty darn impressive.
Launch, Land, and Relaunch Party Thread

Well, after years of delays and cost overruns, the James Webb Space Telescope is nearing its deployment location, L2. I have grave issues with this. James Webb Space Telescope is a publicly funded project, so why is it being operationally and permanently deployed in a private forum? Shouldn't the telescope go in a public forum instead?
Assured access -can SpaceX be provider for more than one vehicle?

If SpaceX uses it's Starship as the primary vehicle and it's F9 as a secondary vehicle, could they not be utilized by NASA as two separate launch providers? If they maintain the F9 infrastructure and have a separate team that operates them apart from the Starship, couldn't they be treated as different launch providers within the same company and thereby provide access as a primary and secondary launch provider to NASA, thereby providing assured access?
Comercial Launch Price/Performance Points

I’m trying to make a list of operational price/performance points. Are there any launch vehicles that have I have missed which have flown at three times in the past 5 years, including at least one commercial or foreign payload?. Are any of the launch prices I've found outdated, in-name-only,...
Firefly Aerospace

Hmm, so original seed round was 200 mil from Noosphere/Polyakov. Then in May 2021 they raised 75 mil for series A, planning to raise another 300 mil after the first launch in 2021. So that gives us 275mil total funding. From the CNBC interview, they spent 250mil to get to first launch and their burn rate is 10mil/month. Alpha launched in September 2, so that's 4 months of burn; 40mil; putting them at 290mil, exceeding the 275mil raised. However they do have contracts for funding as well; for instance NASA CLPS contact has paid them 50 mil so far, but then again; 250mil to first launch might not have included Blue Moon work. So it is bad vibes that they haven't done the 300 mil raise. And then we have Lauren Lyons leaving the company after joining as Chief Operating Officer in August.
SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

Worth of mentioning that the filled bags was moved forward with help of actuators on the chopsticks and back later. (156.54 kB, 1272x1078 - viewed 214 times.) Worth of mentioning that the filled bags was moved forward with help of actuators on the chopsticks and back later. The bar with...
Virgin Orbit shares oscillate before rocket launch later today

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is swinging around wildly today, up as high as 12% and dropping as much as 8%, ahead of the company's third commercial launch this afternoon. The shares are currently down 2.3%. The launch is currently scheduled for a window of 1:20 pm to 3:50 pm PT,...
Economy
Expedition 66 Thread

The lack of gravity in space makes watering plants difficult. One potential solution is hydroponics specialized for space! Learn how our hydroponics experiments on @Space_Station mimic the role of gravity to ensure proper water flow to the plants:. Senior Member. Posts: 17154. Liked: 2587. Likes Given: 155. « Reply #1381...
NASA getting SLS megarockets ready for crewed moon missions

The giant rockets that will carry NASA astronauts to the moon a few years from now are really starting to come together. In a brief status update posted on Tuesday (Jan. 11), NASA officials wrote that the agency and its manufacturing partners have made "great progress" on putting together the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for Artemis 2, a crewed moon-orbiting mission targeted to lift off in 2024. Testing and manufacturing of SLS parts is also underway for the moon-landing Artemis 3 mission, now slated for no earlier than 2025, and its successor Artemis 4, the agency said.
Retiring Falcon 9 first stages vs expending?

Any consideration to retiring this booster (1058) because of it's status as the Demo-2 booster with the NASA worm logo on it's side? Now that it has done 10-flights. Definitely not. B1058 is in its prime and will very likely become a fleet leader in just a few months (maybe alongside B1060 but still). B1049 and B1051, which are older and more finicky/slow to reuse, are better candidates for retirement but even then, it looks like SpaceX will prefer a more utilitarian version of "retirement" (i.e. expending one or both on special missions).
US Launch Schedule

According to Ben Cooper [update Jan 13], the mission got delayed by three days. And we have a confirmation of another RTLS. A Falcon 9 from pad 40 will launch the CSG-2/Cosmo-SkyMed satellite to polar orbit on January 27 around 6:11pm EST. Sunset is 5:58pm. The first stage will land back at the Cape about eight minutes after launch.
