ULA General Discussion Thread

Hmm, so original seed round was 200 mil from Noosphere/Polyakov. Then in May 2021 they raised 75 mil for series A, planning to raise another 300 mil after the first launch in 2021. So that gives us 275mil total funding. From the CNBC interview, they spent 250mil to get to first launch and their burn rate is 10mil/month. Alpha launched in September 2, so that's 4 months of burn; 40mil; putting them at 290mil, exceeding the 275mil raised. However they do have contracts for funding as well; for instance NASA CLPS contact has paid them 50 mil so far, but then again; 250mil to first launch might not have included Blue Moon work. So it is bad vibes that they haven't done the 300 mil raise. And then we have Lauren Lyons leaving the company after joining as Chief Operating Officer in August.

