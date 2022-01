Washington DC, the American Blockchain Political Action Committee is pleased to announce that Michael Onghai has joined our Board of Advisors. As one of the earliest pioneers of the Internet revolution as former CEO of Looksmart, Michael Onghai is also a seed investor in Coinbase, FundersClub, and Upflex. He currently is principal and seed investor in Alpha Sigma Funds, and a director of MGT Capital, a publicly traded company engaged in mining of Bitcoin. He also was one of the pioneer software developers of the Human Genome Project.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO