ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No vax, pay tax, says Canada’s Quebec as health system struggles

By Ismail Shakil, Anna Mehler Paperny
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Quebec, Canada’s second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated pay a “health contribution” in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility. Premier Francois Legault told reporters at a briefing on...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Let’s follow Canada on crossing the border

How has Elise Stefanik missed that we are in a life and death battle here at the border with Canada? Our battle does not involve our dear neighbors directly, for it is one with COVID-19. Residents of the north country are contracting the novel coronavirus daily; our hospitals are overwhelmed;...
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Canada says vaccine mandates work as Quebec’s ‘unvaxxed tax’ leads to spike in first-dose appointments

One day after the Canadian province of Quebec announced it would financially penalize residents who are unvaccinated, the province’s health minister said Wednesday first-time appointments spiked in the hours following the announcement. “It’s encouraging!” Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dube, tweeted, indicating that Tuesday’s first-dose appointments were the highest in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
eturbonews.com

Canada’s Quebec unveils new tax for the unvaccinated

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Quebec will need an additional 1,000 hospital workers and 1,500 nursing home staffers within the next few weeks, Legault said. Premier of Canadian province of Quebec, François Legault, today vowed to enact the new financial penalty, saying those Québécois...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Polish COVID-19 advisers quit in protest at gov’t “limited efforts”

WARSAW (Reuters) – Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, state-run news agency PAP reported, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world’s highest death rates, Poland...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebec#Canada#Vax#Health System#Reuters#Mcgill University#Omicron
Sand Hills Express

Quebec announces “health contribution” tax on unvaccinated adults

Leaders of Quebec, Canada, are planning to impose a tax on adults in the province who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons, Quebec Premier François Legault announced Tuesday. The tax, he said, is a “consequence” for unvaccinated people who “put a very important burden on our health care network.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

So long Toronto: COVID-19 pandemic hastens Canada’s urban exodus

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s urban exodus picked up steam into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tens of thousands of people leaving Toronto and Montreal for smaller cities or rural areas, official data showed on Thursday. More than 64,000 people left Toronto for other parts of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital region until end-Jan

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ coronavirus task force will extend coronavirus curbs in the capital region and other provinces until the end of January, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday. The Southeast Asian nation is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Opinion: Major COVID course correction immediately required

Australian governments must immediately take action to tackle the present COVID crisis by delaying the return to face-to-face schooling, and reinstating necessary infection mitigations and financial supports. The health system is under immense strain, businesses are shutting due to sick staff. Consumer spending estimates show Australians are in a shadow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Brazil reels as COVID-19 cases soar; hospitals, economy under pressure

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy. Insufficient testing and a data blackout https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/weak-testing-data-outage-leave-brazil-in-dark-omicron-advances-2022-01-07 caused by hackers have made it harder for experts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wants provinces to make vaccination mandatory. Québec has proposed a health tax for the unvaccinated. And other democracies have proposed similar laws. But fining or taxing the unvaccinated raises practical and legal problems. Here, I focus on the legal issues. As the pandemic wears on, governments are bringing in more and more vaccine mandates. First you needed a vaccine to go to bars, restaurants and gyms. Then there were workplace mandates, then mandates to travel on trains and airplanes. Québec has recently required vaccines to enter liquor and cannabis stores. With vaccination rates barely budging in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Quebec Cracks Down on Unvaxxed With New Health Tax

Quebec has had enough of residents refusing to get vaccinated. The Canadian province’s Premier François Legault said it would impose a health tax on those who won’t get a COVID-19 shot, arguing that the region’s 90 percent vaccination rate puts it in a position to impose it. “We are there now,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. The amount has not yet been determined, but he said the tax would be high enough to reflect the burden the unvaccinated put on hospital staff. According to Global News, 50 percent of intensive care beds are being taken up by unvaccinated people with COVID. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a burden to hospital staff and an important financial burden for the majority of Quebecers,” Legault said. The province is currently under a curfew due to the Omicron surge and students will be studying remotely until at least Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

"A Question Of Equity": Quebec Announces "Significant" Anti-Vax Tax

Quebec, the second-most populous province of Canada, has announced a new measure aimed at quelling the spread COVID-19: a health tax on the unvaccinated. Provincial Premier Francois Legault said in a news conference on Tuesday that Quebecers who refuse to get vaccinated without a valid medical justification “will have a bill to pay” – a move which he described as “a question of equity.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

In a pandemic, ignoring science affects everyone. Citizenship education can help ensure that doesn't happen

Since early 2020, our way of life has changed dramatically. COVID-19 has transformed how we study, learn and work — even how we shop, eat and gather. Throughout the pandemic, Canada has implemented individual and community-based measures to protect its citizens. While most Canadians have trusted and listened to the scientists and public health experts, too many have ignored the science — protesting mask wearing, social distancing and vaccination. Those who have failed to comply with these protocols have prolonged the pandemic and put their fellow citizens at risk. This troubling issue requires attention and future action, including addressing it through education....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy