ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Alain Fougere

thecampbellsportnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlain Fougere was born in Paris, France, on December 14, 1937. He came to the U.S. with his mother and step-father at 17 years of age after the war. He worked as a courier on a bike, having a great sense of direction in New York City. He became a gifted...

www.thecampbellsportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Traveling To Iowa To Care For Her Ailing Mother. She Never Arrived. Where Is Sheena Gibbs?

Sheena Gibbs was born and raised in a small town called Muscatine, Iowa. Described by her family and friends as funny, outgoing, and well-liked, the college graduate migrated to Chicago, Illinois. Sheena lived in the Rogers Park community of Chicago, Illinois. Sheena was also a cancer survivor who volunteered with multiple organizations and an avid social media user.
MUSCATINE, IA
Wyoming News

#22. Missouri

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -3.2% --- Affected population: 708,893 (60.2% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 74...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Arc#Hospice Care Agnesian#Ssm Dialysis Center Of#Adrc
CBS Minnesota

Tina Hacker Of Plymouth Is St. Paul Winter Carnival’s Klondike Kate 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival officially opens two weeks from Friday, but it has already crowned its new queen of the gold rush. Tina Hacker from Plymouth was sashed as Klondike Kate 2022 at a ceremony in St. Paul Wednesday night. She is a lifetime singer and performer going back to singing at her parents’ dinner parties when she was a young girl. (credit: Tina Hacker) She says she’s been dreaming about this moment since high school. “I appreciate all of the little things in life,” Hacker said. “I cherish all the wonderful time and experiences I have had with my daughter and granddaughter. They are my heart. I just love love love to sing. I’ve been singing all of my life and I do it whenever I can, be it with the Edina Chorale, doing karaoke or just in my car. It cleanses my soul and brings me joy.” There hasn’t been a Klondike Kate crowned since 2020 due to the pandemic. The Winter Carnival kicks off Friday, Jan. 28. More info on Klondike Kate tradition here.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wyoming News

Colorado: A cultural rainbow gets results

Colorado’s sizable population of not only African Americans but also Native Americans, Mexican Americans, Roman Catholics, and Jewish immigrants all faced discrimination through the first half of the 20th century. Alone, these disparate underclasses did not have enough leverage to demand change—so they joined forces. A multiracial, multiethnic civil rights coalition protested and petitioned until the state passed a series of sweeping civil rights laws in 1957 to protect vulnerable minority groups, outlaw discrimination in housing and employment, and repeal bans on interracial marriage.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Longboat Observer

Taylor Brooke Evans and Alain-Alexandre Vinson Laurent Grangé

Taylor Brooke Evans and Alain-Alexandre Vinson Laurent Grangé. The engagement of Taylor Brooke Evans and Alain-Alexandre Vinson Laurent Grangé is being announced by the couples’ parents, Kristin Fourie & Kevin Evans of Sarasota, Florida and Alain & Angela Grange, of Orlando Florida. Alain and Taylor met on their first day of college and became fast friends. Throughout their college years, they were always there to support each other. After almost 3 years of friendship, they finally realized what everyone else already knew - they were meant for each other! On March 9th, 2014, Alain and Taylor became a couple and haven’t looked back since. Taylor & Alain graduated from The Ringling College Of Art & Design in 2015, with degrees in Fine Art & Photography and Film, respectively. The couple will be married on February 6th, 2022, at the Powell Crosley Estate.
SARASOTA, FL
Reuters

Ten years on, Costa Concordia shipwreck still haunts survivors, islanders

GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ester Percossi can still hear the screams, feel the cold and see the terror in people’s eyes. She is one of the survivors of the shipwreck of the Costa Concordia, the luxury cruise liner that capsized after hitting rocks just off the coast of the small Italian island of Giglio on Jan. 13, 2012, killing 32 people in one of Europe’s worst maritime disasters.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy