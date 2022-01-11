ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DoJ creates unit to counter domestic terrorism after Capitol attack

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6BLb_0djU2lHp00
US-POLITICS-CAPITOL-UNREST-TRUMP-ANNIVERSARY<br>Members of the Proud Boys make the "OK" sign with their hands as they pose for a picture in front of the Oregon State Capitol building during a far-right rally on January 8, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. - The rally, two days after the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, DC, was held to demand "Justice for J6 Political Prisoners". (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP) (Photo by MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is creating a new unit in the justice department to counter domestic terrorism following the deadly US Capitol attack by supporters of Donald Trump, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Related: ‘The Timothy McVeighs are still there’: fears over extremism in US military

“We face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists,” Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general of the national security division, told a hearing held by the Senate judiciary committee.

Olsen was testifying days after the US observed the first anniversary of the violent attack on Congress, in which Trump supporters sought to stop certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Olsen said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists had more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

In November, a top FBI official told Congress the bureau was conducting around 2,700 investigations related to domestic violent extremism.

Olsen defined such extremists as “individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of domestic social or political goals”.

“Domestic violent extremists are often motivated by a mix of ideologies and personal grievances,” he said. “We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies.”

The attorney general, Merrick Garland, told lawmakers last May domestic violent extremist groups, particularly white supremacists, posed a growing threat to the US.

The DoJ national security division has a counter-terrorism section. Olsen told the committee he decided to create a specialised domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach”.

Olsen said the new unit will be housed within the national security division and will work to “ensure that these cases are properly handled and effectively coordinated” across the department and around the country.

Five people died around the Capitol attack and more than 100 police officers were hurt. The DoJ has brought criminal charges against more than 725 participants.

Some of the defendants are members or associated with far-right groups or militia including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

Comments / 20

AmericaFirst210
4d ago

So they didn't care about months of terror caused by BLM and ANTIFA, but a few hours of people rummaging through the capitol got thier attention.

Reply(6)
14
aDistraction
4d ago

The Biden administration, through various statements, has labeled 4 groups of people terrorist or enemies. 1) Anyone who is vaccine hesitant. 2) Any parent who speaks out at a school board meeting against the indoctrination of their children. 3) Anyone who disagrees with Democrats on policy. 4) Anyone who questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Biden has never given such a label to our true enemies. That’s because OUR enemies are not HIS enemies. If you fall into any of the above groups, expect to included in a database that will no doubt be created for this intended purge.

Reply(2)
8
whocarez
4d ago

it's the blm terrorists the democrats hired that are more of a problem than any other they've killed dozens and destroyed billions

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Domestic Terrorism#Washington Dc#Us Capitol#Fbi#Justice#Getty Images Rrb#Senate#Trump
Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

DOJ to Launch a Domestic Terrorism Unit to Combat Rising Tide

The Justice Department announced it would form a special unit dedicated to domestic terrorism due to the growing threat over the last few years, the head of its national security division told Congress Tuesday. “This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Matt Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. Olsen said FBI investigations into domestic terror threats have more than doubled since early 2020, and he hopes the new unit will “augment” the existing infrastructure made up of counterterrorism attorneys. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, with Tuesday’s Senate hearing often consumed by partisan outlooks on the failed insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
newsy.com

U.S. Justice Department Establishes Domestic Terrorism Unit

The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an "elevated" threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s DOJ launching new ‘domestic terrorism’ division

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is creating a new “domestic terrorism” division. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new division during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on the nation’s domestic terrorism threat in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

116K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy