Walmart has raised the price of Abbott Laboratories at-home COVID-19 test kit, after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired. The BinaxNOW kits, one of the first at-home tests to be authorized by the federal government during this pandemic, were listed on Walmart's website on Tuesday for $19.88, that price is up from $14 just last month. President Biden announced the agreement with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger back in September, saying that it was a part of his administration’s plan to ramp up testing and better protect the country from the coronavirus variant, which was at that time the delta variant.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO