ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Where Notre Dame Is, Where Notre Dame Needs To Be On Offense

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrxN0_0djTwAR000

Notre Dame certainly made strides on offense in 2021, especially during the second half of the season. To be a championship caliber offense, however, the Fighting Irish must get even better.

In our latest show we look at where Notre Dame is right now on offense when it comes to having a championship caliber unit.

We kick the show off with a look at the Notre Dame coaching staff on offense. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gets a lot of our focus, but we also discuss the kind of all-around staff Notre Dame has put together this offseason, and still needs to put together. If Notre Dame finishes the staff off the way we think this could give the Irish its best top-to-bottom offensive staff in a very long time.

Next we take a position-by-position look at the offense, beginning with the quarterback. We spend plenty of time talking about freshman Tyler Buchner and how important he is to Notre Dame having championship caliber play. We also talk plenty about Drew Pyne and his role in the quarterback battle.

The conversation then turns to the running back position and we also discuss the talent at wide receiver, and how coaching is the bigger problem than a lack of talent. We discuss the offensive line and the impact Harry Hiestand could have at making that a championship unit, and of course the tight ends are already playing at that level.

During the show we focus on how recruiting has improved at Notre Dame, and areas where the Irish have recruited at a high level in recent seasons. We also discuss areas where recruiting has been good, but not quite good enough, and areas where it needs to get a lot better. We also discuss the impact new coaches could have on this part of the championship climb.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame Needs#Irish Breakdown Content
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rece Davis Describes ‘Tension’ Between Nick Saban, Kirby Smart

ESPN’s Rece Davis still feels there’s a tension between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. During a recent appearance on “The ESPN College Football Podcast,” the “College GameDay” host described the palpable energy he felt speaking with the two coaches in the days surrounding Monday’s national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL DRAFT: Evan Neal is projected No. 1 overall; Jameson Williams falls out of first round

The 2021-2022 college football season has come to a close, and the NFL playoffs are upon us. This can only mean one thing: It’s time to focus on the draft. Many of Alabama’s star players are not yet eligible for the draft, and those that are find themselves trapped in position groups overloaded with talent across the nation. However, one player stands high above the rest.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Former 49ers Player Is Predicting A Blowout On Sunday

Two of the most historic franchises in the NFL will square off on Wild Card Weekend, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” this Wednesday, former 49ers running back Tom Rathman revealed his prediction for this Wild Card matchup.
NFL
FanSided

Notre Dame football nearing big additions to Marcus Freeman’s staff

Notre Dame football had to build the right staff around Marcus Freeman as he took over as head coach and they’ve now made some big hires. Brian Kelly’s exit from Notre Dame football put the Fighting Irish program in a brief whirlwind. Thankfully, the man they deemed the best candidate to take over for Kelly was already in the building as defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was named the next head coach in South Bend.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy