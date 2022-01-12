Where Notre Dame Is, Where Notre Dame Needs To Be On Offense

Notre Dame certainly made strides on offense in 2021, especially during the second half of the season. To be a championship caliber offense, however, the Fighting Irish must get even better.

In our latest show we look at where Notre Dame is right now on offense when it comes to having a championship caliber unit.

We kick the show off with a look at the Notre Dame coaching staff on offense. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gets a lot of our focus, but we also discuss the kind of all-around staff Notre Dame has put together this offseason, and still needs to put together. If Notre Dame finishes the staff off the way we think this could give the Irish its best top-to-bottom offensive staff in a very long time.

Next we take a position-by-position look at the offense, beginning with the quarterback. We spend plenty of time talking about freshman Tyler Buchner and how important he is to Notre Dame having championship caliber play. We also talk plenty about Drew Pyne and his role in the quarterback battle.

The conversation then turns to the running back position and we also discuss the talent at wide receiver, and how coaching is the bigger problem than a lack of talent. We discuss the offensive line and the impact Harry Hiestand could have at making that a championship unit, and of course the tight ends are already playing at that level.

During the show we focus on how recruiting has improved at Notre Dame, and areas where the Irish have recruited at a high level in recent seasons. We also discuss areas where recruiting has been good, but not quite good enough, and areas where it needs to get a lot better. We also discuss the impact new coaches could have on this part of the championship climb.

