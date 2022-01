Want to learn about Revenant's abilities in Apex Legends? Here's what you need to know about the offensive simulacrum. Revenant is an Offensive Legend who's best used as aggressively as possible. Learning how best to use his abilities, and when to use them, can really give you an edge on the battlefield. Introduced in Season 4, this Legend has been around long enough now for most veteran players to know how he works. If you're new to Apex Legends and are testing the waters to see which Legend suits you best, you might be thinking about Revenant.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO