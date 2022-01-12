ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Parish School System Announces 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year Honorees

By Jude Walker
 2 days ago
Three educators in the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) were surprised yesterday with the news that they are 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year honorees.

LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair and administrators visited district schools yesterday to formally announce the winners. And as you can imagine, each teacher was overjoyed with this honor.

The recipients are:

Elementary School: Stacy Stutes, 4th grade ELA at Woodvale Elementary

Middle School: Heather Gregory, 7th grade ELA at Broussard Middle School

High School: Nicholas Richert, 11th & 12th grade Physics and Chemistry teacher at Lafayette High School

This honor is quite prestigious as these teachers have been selected by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders.

Each year, educators and administrators in each public school in Lafayette Parish vote to select a Teacher of the Year based on the nominations. The winner at each school is then eligible to participate in the district competition.

Pictures from yesterday are below and to read more about these amazing teachers, visit LPSSOnline.com.

