Tips on how to stay warm when heading out the door in cold weather

With New York City under the Code Blue protocol, it's important to keep in mind ways to keep yourself warm when heading outside.

It's recommended to dress in layers with two to three layers in mind covering your upper body. An outer layer that'll protect you from the wind is also recommended. If you are able, two layers of pants can also help keep your body warm.

Covering all exposed skin, especially your ears and fingers is also key. Make sure you have a hat or earmuffs and gloves and even a face mask.

Avoid the wind - this will help reduce your risk of frostbite.

It's a good idea to have an extra set of clothing with you, in case you get wet - change immediately. Also, waterproof boots.

Beware of hypothermia. If you start to feel the symptoms like confusion and disorientation and if your body temperature drops below 95 degrees, seek emergency help immediately.

If you see a homeless person out on the street, call 311 so they can get help.

