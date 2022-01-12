ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How artificial intelligence could influence hospital triage

By For recommendations, more, s
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

The latest surge of COVID infections has hospitals crowded, short-staffed and, in some cases, rationing care. That means, sometimes, that hospital clinicians have to go through a triage process to prioritize who gets care first, or at all.

For example, a doctor may decide that a patient suffering respiratory failure should be admitted to the intensive-care unit over someone who seems to have minor injuries from a car accident. But that distinction, especially in a crisis, might not be so clear-cut.

So medical research centers like Johns Hopkins and Stanford are studying how machine learning might help.

Dr. Ron Li is a clinical assistant professor at Stanford Medicine, where he’s medical informatics director for digital health and artificial intelligence clinical integration. The following is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Ron Li: I think, more and more, what we’re starting to see people explore is the use of technology to start to make or at least help make decisions with the data that has already been gathered. And this is where we’re starting to look into the realm of artificial intelligence, machine learning models. Now, do we only use algorithms for decision-making such as triage? Usually not. I mean, that’s why we have clinicians who will follow algorithms to an extent but then when the situation deviates, and usually it does, from what the algorithm is designed for, then that’s really where the human expert has to come in and then make a decision.

Kimberly Adams: With so many health care workers out sick, quarantining, has it changed how the medical profession is considering deploying this sort of computer-generated or computer-assisted triage strategy?

Li: So I don’t know if health systems are necessarily thinking, you know, that’s going to be the solution. However, I think it’s a good reason to start exploring how these algorithms can fit into existing workflows and support clinicians, physicians and nurses. So think of the algorithm as more of a teammate, if you will, rather than a replacement of some of this work.

Adams: Throughout the pandemic, there have been concerns and legitimate fears about some of the institutional biases against, say, people with disabilities or people of color, when it comes to triage. How do you fix that problem, if maybe even the human-centered standard of care doesn’t adequately address it?

Li: So if, in the past, there’s already bias, if certain groups of people were excluded from care, then the algorithm is going to learn from that prior experience and most likely will amplify these prior biased experiences. But I think the other thing that we should really think about is, let’s say we have algorithms that are incorporated into workflows and you have clinicians and physicians see not just lab results and vital signs and not just talk to patients — where they’re gonna see risk scores coming from AI systems. What is the interplay between digesting an AI-generated risk score and then putting that together with what they heard from the patient? How does that all work out? I don’t think we quite understand how that works yet because there’s so few situations where we have AI models being used in the real world.

Related links: More insight from Kimberly Adams

You can read more about Li and Stanford’s pilot program for using machine learning as part of triage.

And at Johns Hopkins University, they’ve launched a system called TriageGO in three of their emergency departments. The system uses electronic health records, patient vital signs and machine learning to group patients by risk. Again, it is a limited program meant to assist clinicians, not replace them.

And, as I discussed with Li, there’s risk algorithms that can amplify preexisting medical biases.

Sasha Costanza-Chock, director of research & design at the Algorithmic Justice League, has a lengthy Twitter thread from April 2020 about how non-computer-generated algorithms for managing emergency triage can reinforce ableism and racism in health care.

It’s a particular concern when, as reported by The New York Times and others, the current COVID wave is forcing health officials and doctors with limited resources to sometimes decide who will get lifesaving treatments, and who won’t.

Comments / 0

Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Healthcare Information Technology

It takes more than the doctors and nurses to care for the hospital’s more than 300+ patients at any given time. In this segment, brought to you in partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we introduce you to different staff members at Edward Hospital and spotlight their various departments. Edward-Elmhurst Health’s...
HEALTH
Times Union

Top 5 Healthcare Tech Trends Poised for Growth in 2022

Healthcare trends don’t tend to go in and out like fashion. Once a great new change starts, it usually needs to develop over the course of some years, then endures. I see the following newcomer trends — a number of which gained momentum as a result of the pandemic — as likely candidates for the long run.
HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Artificial intelligence prevents dementia?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, allows machines to work more efficiently and solve problems faster. It’s all the buzz in the healthcare industry right now. It’s already in the operating room with robot-assisted surgeries and behind the scenes safe-guarding your private health records. And now, AI may also help...
HEALTH
fullerton.edu

Can Artificial Intelligence Help Increase Diversity in STEM?

Researchers at Cal State Fullerton and the University of Southern California are studying if and how artificial intelligence can help guide and mentor more college students from underrepresented communities. The project, “CareerFair.ai: Increasing Connections to Fast-Growing STEM Careers,” aims to increase interest and engagement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,...
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence: What the C-suite needs to know

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The C-suite needs to consider questions about Artificial Intelligence (AI) from many angles, ranging from its strategic implications to new business risks. Unlike previous technologies, AI has the ability to make...
TECHNOLOGY
bluemountaineagle.com

With hospital beds filling, Oregon devises triage rules

Facing the likely scenario of too many patients and not enough hospital beds amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Oregon Health Authority released on Friday, Jan. 7, an interim system of triage to prioritize who receives health care. Oregon is on a "red alert" after the omicron variant pushed the daily...
OREGON STATE
mit.edu

The promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence explored at TEDxMIT event

Scientists, students, and community members came together last month to discuss the promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) for the fourth TEDxMIT event held at MIT. Attendees were entertained and challenged as they explored “the good and bad of computing,”...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence Augments Data Management

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now everywhere in Data Management, BI, and Data Science software, according to Mike Ferguson, Managing Director of Intelligent Business Strategies. The AI field is still young and will continue to get better as increased adoption of AI enables data and analytics software to predict, automate, and optimize, thus shortening time to value. Ferguson spoke at DATAVERSITY® Enterprise Data World Conference about the use of AI in Data Management and analytics.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Health Data#Health System#Hospital#Covid#Stanford Medicine
Genetic Engineering News

The Future of Biotech in an Artificially Intelligent World

It’s a bit difficult to pin down exactly what people in the biotechnology industry mean by “artificial intelligence” (AI). In general, they seem content with a working definition, one that describes AI as a computer program that can learn and predict outcomes based on the data sets it receives.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Health Services
capitalpress.com

Vole mapping system uses drones, artificial intelligence

Grass seed growers have a new option to help identify vole pressure ahead of crop loss and even isolate where pressure is greatest. Through the use of drone imagery and artificial intelligence, growers can now zero in on vole pressure to help determine if treatment is necessary and pinpoint spots of high vole activity by mapping vole holes.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Automating Ads With Knorex XPO Artificial Intelligence

Knorex has unveiled its latest innovation using its KAIROS AI technology to automatically generate native ads. This solution is now available in its flagship Knorex XPO, the AI-powered cross-channel marketing cloud automation platform. Creating native ads sounds like a simple, straightforward task. That’s not until you are required to produce...
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence aids effective fitness training

Whether for squats or sit-ups, the software created by the start-up VAY alerts exercisers about incorrect movements via a smartphone screen. Now the ETH spin-off has been acquired by connected fitness equipment manufacturer Nautilus. Joel Roos has a knack for coming up with inventive solutions to problems. Here's an example...
FITNESS
mpamag.com

Can artificial intelligence boost the mortgage industry?

Texas-based CognitiveScale has introduced TrustStar, among the latest offerings in the growing field of artificial intelligence products aimed at mortgage lending professionals. Officials told Mortgage Professional America that TrustStar reduces the amount of time it takes to access and analyze large volumes of industry data and information on a daily...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationCanada

Texting for wellness: Using digital mental health tools for support in another COVID-19 winter

The Omicron variant may be testing your resolve to begin 2022 with a commitment to wellness. Certainly, it seems there is a shared sense of frustration and fatigue across the country in the face of yet another pandemic surge. Evidence-based digital tools can help support mental health and well-being during another COVID-19 winter. For many Canadians, COVID-19 has already taken a toll on their mental health, with one in four reporting symptoms of depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress in 2021, according to Statistics Canada. This is an increase from one in five the previous year. Of those who reported symptoms of...
MENTAL HEALTH
WBTW News13

Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals forced to adapt as monoclonal antibody treatments in short supply

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hospitals across the nation, including the Eastern Carolinas, are having to prioritize the patients who need monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 as a shortage of the medication continues. There are currently three FDA authorized antibody treatments, but only one has proven to be effective against the omicron variant. “The allocation […]
CONWAY, SC
Milford LIVE News

Advancing the practice of APCs is Velez’s passion

Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, has been a part of the Bayhealth family for a year. She took on a new position as Bayhealth’s first Population Health nurse practitioner coordinator. Velez ensures patients know how to care for themselves once they’re discharged. And she helps make plans to ensure continued care happens until patients are fully recovered. She has an exceptional passion ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy