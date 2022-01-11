ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson & Normani’s Hair Ruined After Being Sprayed With Water On Jimmy Fallon’s Game Show

By Shamika Sanders
 4 days ago

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Now who approved this segment?! Norman i and Taraji P. Henson appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam” where they participated in The Tonight Show
borrowed segment, “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” but no one said anything about getting their hair wet. Normani and Taraji were challenged to sing the lyrics to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez (sounds simple) but when Taraji got the lyrics wrong, water sprayed from their mics and well, the ladies weren’t too happy about it.

After running to the back wall for cover, Taraji repeatedly screamed, “You cannot wet Black girls’ hair!!” And, “That was not in my contract! I’m getting out.” Normani was equally pissed, touching her hair, saying, “My leave out.”

Normani, who is trending after the clip went viral, tweeted “My hearted was racinggggg cause BABY was on the verge of that shrinkage.” Every Black girl can relate. Despite getting their hair wet, the ladies continued to show their fun side in other karaoke-inspired games throughout the show.

Watch the hilarious clip, below:

In other Normani news, the Wild Side singer was spotted out on the town with her equally fly and fabulous friends Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny.

Fans are demanding Normani post the single shot of her fabulous look. And so are we!

Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’

Comments / 0

