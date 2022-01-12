ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Boiler and Pumps on Display

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR.F. MacDonald Co. is displaying both boiler and pump displays at Booth 1607, including our signature, compact Cleaver-Brooks CFC-E hot water boiler. A video slideshow of our latest projects will play on a loop, showcasing the different wine applications we’ve completed. On the other side of...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Trade Show Only Discounts on New Purchases and $100 Off Pre-harvest Service

Defranceschi USA will be exhibiting in booth #1705. We will be demonstrating the features and capabilities of one of our JP30 presses in the booth. Stop by for trade show only discounts on new purchases and $100 off pre-harvest service. We will have information about our presses, tanks, grape receiving...
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Leading and Award-Winning Manufacturer of Premium Corks, Glass, and Packaging

Visit M. A. Silva USA at booths #1310 and #330 to discuss your cork, glass, and packaging needs. We are the leading and award-winning manufacturer of premium corks, glass, and packaging for North American markets. It is our mission to demonstrate impeccable integrity, consistent customer service, and continuously commitment to upholding sustainable and eco-friendly operations.
INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

NuTrax for Wine – A No-code/Low-code Offering in the Wine Solution Space

Are you processes or IT systems struggling to support your business? Are you growing and finding your current processes or systems are bursting at the seams. Come by and have a chat for a low-key, no sales pressure discussion of how we may be able to help you. Even if you’re just after some advice or ideas, we’ll be there with open ears. We’re also happy to discuss our latest service offering: NuTrax for Wine – a no-code/low-code offering in the wine solution space.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Vattenfall launches high-temperature heat pump solution to replace gas boilers

Swedish utility Vattenfall and Dutch heating and hot water systems provider Feenstra have launched in the Netherlands a high-temperature heat pump solution for existing single-family homes that is claimed to be an easy replacement for traditional gas central heating boilers. “The similarities between Dutch and British gas central heating mean...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wineindustryadvisor.com

SmartBarrel Wine Storage System: New Options

Storing wine safely has been a problem for centuries. Oxygen and microbial contamination can quickly ruin wine. Many solutions have been attempted – from sealed amphora to rubber bladders. Modern wine storage practice employ mainly barrels and metal tanks, but all these devices have a critical weakness – they are rigid containers – so there is headspace.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Residential Boiler Market to Cross $12.3 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 5.8%

The residential boiler market size was valued at $8.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The residential boiler market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for space and water heating systems and stringent government regulations toward carbon emissions. In addition, rapid growth of the residential construction sector fuels the growth of the residential boiler market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Off Grid Solar Pump Market To Display Lucrative Growth Trends Over 2022-2029| CRI Pumps South Africa, Aptech Africa, African Energy, KarmSolar

Global Off Grid Solar Pump Market Report 2022-2029 with Covid-19 analysis and Recent Conditions. The assessment provides a 360° view and insights outlining the key outcomes of the Off Grid Solar Pump market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking leading players strategies. In addition, the study helps with the competition study of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. All the data and statistics included in the report are back-tested by well-known analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Pumps#R F Macdonald Co
wineindustryadvisor.com

California’s Leading Grape & Bulk Wine Broker

Turrentine Brokerage is California’s leading grape & bulk wine broker. Our experienced brokers understand the needs, the brands, the sources, the people and the trends to make wine business supply and demand dynamics work for you. Team Turrentine’s business is based on client satisfaction, long-term relationships and repeat business.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Innovating with the Newest Techniques and Materials for Your Wine Labels

We are committed to the wine industry and are constantly innovating with the newest techniques, materials and finishes for your labels. We understand the hours that go into crafting a fine wine so we are available around the clock (including nights and weekends) to make your printing projects a reality from start to finish. Ask us for a sample packet with some of our latest work including our exclusive new material, Densissima – a 163# paper stock that’s incredible for letter-press style debossing.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

See Wildeye’s Newest 4G Data Loggers Using the Verizon Network

Come and say hello, see our newest 4G data loggers using the Verizon network. We will also have on display our new sap flow sensors, soil moisture solutions, weather stations including frost alerts and mildew index calculations, flow meters, SGMA and SB88 compliance information and more. Ask us about our...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vinventions: Helping Winemakers Ensure Their Wines Presents as Intended

Vinventions’ mission is to help winemakers ensure that their wines presents as intended and to do so in a fully sustainable way. Our history and our future are anchored in that promise. Vinventions helped overcome the challenge of cork taint and food waste with the invention of Nomacorc. Today, one in seven bottles worldwide uses Vinventions’ zero-waste, zero-fault closures.
DRINKS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Webinar to Share Latest Research on Smoke Impact in Wine

Registration now open for January 20th WAVEx webinar. Wine grape growers and wineries are invited to register for an upcoming webinar that will update the Washington State wine industry on the latest research studying the impact of wildfire smoke on grapes and wine. The WAVEx webinar will be held January 20, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
DRINKS
Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, January 14th

Joel Gott Wines has purchased Napa’s historic Edge Hill property from Rudd Estate. The deal includes 25 acres, 6 of which are planted to a red field blend, as well as a retrofitted three-story stone winery built in 1867, existing inventory and the Edge Hill name…. FEATURED ARTICLE. Over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy