SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign, #VaxForKids Tuesday aimed at increasing vaccination rates among children five and older. “The best protection for our kids is to ensure they get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” said Gov. Hochul. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, the best armor for our children is the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, free, and over a half million children in New York between ages 5 – 11 years old have already gotten their first dose so far. With the #VaxForKids campaign, we are doubling down on our efforts to get this critical message out to even more parents and guardians.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO