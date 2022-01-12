ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian central bank raises 2022 inflation forecast

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – Austria’s central bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday it expects inflation in the country to rise in 2022 thanks to high energy prices and supply bottlenecks and only...

