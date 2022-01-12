ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. govt to increase COVID-19 tests for schools by 10 million per month

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
(Reuters) – The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a new set of measures to keep schools open, including increasing access to COVID-19 tests, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11, according to a...

