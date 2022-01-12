ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

DHL Opens Middle East's Largest Robotic Sorting Centre in Israel

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIRPORT CITY, Israel (Reuters) - Courier services company DHL Express has opened the Middle East's largest robotic sorting centre in central Israel, the company said on Wednesday. Had it not made the 250 million shekel ($80 million) investment in the facility near Ben Gurion Airport, the company...

rigzone.com

Wood Expansion In Middle East Creates 200 Job Openings

Wood marks a year of strategic growth in the Middle East following contract awards accumulating in $580 million of secured backlog in 2021. Oilfield services company Wood marks a year of strategic growth in the Middle East region following contract awards and renewals accumulating in $580 million of secured backlog in 2021.
ECONOMY
cushmanwakefield.com

Asia Pacific Set to Become World’s Largest Data Centre Region Over Next Decade

• Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney take top three spots in 2022 Asia Pacific rankings. • China projected to become world’s largest data centre market, and India catching up rapidly if all projected developments proceed. Asia Pacific’s data centre market continues to grow at a relentless pace and is...
WORLD
chainlinktoday.com

CoinMENA Integrates Chainlink To Fuel DeFi’s Growth In Middle East And North Africa

Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure has been time-tested and proven resilient to single points of failure and black swan events, which is why Chainlink oracles currently secure the vast majority – over $75 billion – of DeFi. As an open-source, industry-standard oracle solution, Chainlink affords the same security and reliability to both new and established DeFi platforms and exchanges serving communities around the world.
ECONOMY
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID activity ramps up in India, Middle East

India today began vaccinating teens as its latest COVID-19 wave gained momentum, and some countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported new case rises. India enters third surge. Ever since it battled a catastrophic COVID-19 surge last spring, India has been bracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#The Middle East#Sorting#Dhl Opens Middle East#Reuters#Dhl Express
dallassun.com

China's reliance on Middle East oil increases: Report

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): China's reliance on Middle East oil increases despite its efforts to get to an "ecological civilization" that relies less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy. As the world's largest oil importer seeks to become greener and more self-reliant, one might expect a shift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

2022 Travel Guide to the Middle East

Many Middle Eastern countries popular with U.S. travelers are open to vaccinated individuals and are offering exceptional experiences, high-end hotels and an abundance of brand-new attractions. Head to Jordan to see iconic Petra, the United Arab Emirates for Expo 2020, Turkey for the Blue Mosque and Qatar, which will welcome...
FIFA
SFGate

Book World: In praise of Henry Kissinger's Middle East legacy

- - - Few careers in American public life have been as long and consequential as Henry Kissinger's. From his emergence as one of the first "defense intellectuals" of the Cold War, appearing on Mike Wallace's interview show in the 1950s, to his recently published book with Eric Schmidt of Google on the societal impact of artificial intelligence, Kissinger's life in the public spotlight has spanned more than six decades. As national security adviser and secretary of state he presided over the opening to China, detente with the Soviet Union and the end of the Vietnam War. Leaving office in 1977, he became a public commentator and international business consultant, as well as a behind-the-scenes influence in American foreign policy. Although a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, he remains an exceptionally controversial figure because of policies in Cambodia, Chile and South Asia and a target of hatred, especially on the left. When his younger brother, Walter, died last year, the hashtag "the Wrong Kissinger" trended on Twitter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
AFAR

A New Generation of Craft Brewers Rises in the Middle East

Experience Jordan’s Dead Sea in a completely different way at Carakale Brewing Company, which makes a beer using local pink grapefruit—and salt from the famous sea. After overcoming a slew of obstacles and red tape, brewers in Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan have crafted a vibrant local beer scene.
DRINKS
Aviation Week

Belly Landing Saves South Korea F-35A; Fleet Grounded

SINGAPORE–A Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) Lockheed Martin F-35A was saved Jan. 4 when the pilot chose to land the aircraft on its belly following an inflight mechanical malfunction. The pilot was not injured, but the incident prompted ROKAF to ground its F-35A fleet. ROKAF Vice Chief Of Staff...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Africa’s largest data centre services provider get acquired

Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s leading carrier-neutral data centre and interconnection solutions provider, announced today that Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Teraco from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira.
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

Middle East’s First Vegan Food Festival Coming to Expo

Expo 2020 Dubai will be home to the Middle East’s first Vegan Food Festival this January, presenting flavours from around the world with a game-changing culinary experience in association with Veganuary and Vegan Days. Taking place over three weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from 14 to 30 January at...
FESTIVAL
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': inquiry

A pilot disoriented by a sudden change in weather conditions crashed the helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat last month, killing all 14 people on board, an official inquiry found Friday. The aircraft entered clouds due to an "unexpected change in weather conditions", it said.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA

