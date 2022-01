MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cretin-Derham Hall boy’s hockey team is ranked second in the state and the team is getting hot at the right time. They’re a brotherhood in a very literal sense. The Raiders have two Jakes, two Sondreals and two Fishers. And that’s just four people. “There’s definitely a chemistry between brothers, and teammates,” Zach Sondreal said. “We all go way back.” Drew and Jake Fisher are brothers. Drew’s a senior and Jake’s a junior. Zach and Jake Sondreal are twins and they’re seniors. “He’s always behind me,” Jake Sondreal said. “He’s always got my back if I miss the puck or it...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO