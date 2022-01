DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after man was killed at the Overlook Ranch Apartments on Jan. 12. The victim, a Latin male, was found just before 8 p.m. at the apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road. He was lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO