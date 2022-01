NBA Betting Predictions – Jan 12th, 2022 | (Ep. 271) The NBA Gambling Podcast gets you ready for all the NBA action for Wednesday Night. Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman Jr., recap their picks from the Monday episode where Terrell hit a +525 underdog outright. Next, the guys get to a few news and notes from around the league. Additionally, Munaf and Terrell get into NBA betting predictions for the Wednesday games. The guys handicap each side and total with ATS trends and totals for the game. As always the guys will give their lock and dog for the night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO