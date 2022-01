Despite her serious injury, Bayley is always active on social media, where she keeps portraying her gimmick. Having been out for six months due to a torn ACL, the San Jose native is one of the names that people have speculated might return during the Rumble and she posted on Twitter replying to WWE’s The Bump account. As the account jokingly asked if the host of the show Kayla Braxton should declare her entrance in the match, Bayley replied and noted that she will then have to return in order to eliminate her and “throw her so far she will land on Michael Cole’s dumb face”.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO