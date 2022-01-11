Landmvrks Premiere New Track “Death” Featuring Drew York Of Stray From The Path

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis recently provided an update on some of his various musical happenings. Amid it was word that As I Lay Dying have been working on new demos. He also stated that new songs from his recently launched Born Through Fire project with Joey Alarcon of Wolves At The Gate are being mixed and some ideas for Pyrithion are also in the works. This is all in addition to a recent post from Lambesis that revealed new Austrian Death Machine songs are also in the works.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO