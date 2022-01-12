TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods review: Which is the best new model?

My kayak is very slowly deflating. I’m not sure whether that’s because I accidentally poked it with a chainsaw this morning while loading the car, because I’ve just stabbed it with my fishing rod, or possibly because it’s been lashed to the roof of a Ford Puma for the past four hours with too-tight ratchet straps (something you really should not do with an inflatable watercraft, I have subsequently discovered). Obviously this wouldn’t be a problem, except that I’m currently in the middle of a lake, I’ve managed to untwist my budget collapsible paddle into two stumpy oars and I am... not light. But that’s what you get for buying your adventure kit off the internet with the filter set to ‘lowest possible price’. I have to get to shore, simply because I have a date with a climbing wall at 10am, an exercise class immediately after, and the intellectual weight of Emmanuel Kant to plough through before lunch.

