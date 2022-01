INDIAN HEAD, Md. - J.C. Parks Elementary School has a reputation for its commitment to the environment. Deanna Wheeler, the science teacher, thinks it probably started around 2009 when she was invited on an ice breaking expedition in the Arctic. Before that, of course she and her students would do little things here and there for the environment. But after that time in the Arctic, the scope widened for Wheeler.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO